Geronimo: Owner claims alpaca didn't have Bovine Tb based on inital post-mortem results

8 September 2021, 14:29 | Updated: 8 September 2021, 14:54

Geronimo the alpaca's owner says the initial post mortem results show he did not have Bovine Tb
Geronimo the alpaca's owner says the initial post mortem results show he did not have Bovine Tb. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Geronimo's owner has claimed the alpaca did not have Bovine Tuberculosis based on findings from the initial post-mortem.

However, the UK's chief veterinary officer (CVO) - Dr Christine Middlemiss - immediately rebuffed Helen Macdonald's assertion, saying "a number of TB-like lesions were found" when analysing the animal.

Ms Macdonald, a registered veterinary nurse, requested a copy of the post-mortem results after her pet was removed from her farm in South Gloucestershire last week and culled by government officials.

She then received a letter from the Government Legal Department containing the preliminary findings of the port-mortem examination, her legal team said.

Read more: Geronimo's owner 'devastated' as alpaca killed by vets

Read more: Geronimo handed 24-hour reprieve ahead of execution

These results were then passed on to veterinary surgeons supporting Ms Macdonald, who claimed they showed no "visible lesions typical of Bovine Tuberculosis".

In a statement, her lawyers said: "As reviewed by Dr Iain McGill and Dr Bob Broadbent, the preliminary gross post-mortem findings are negative for visible lesions typical of Bovine Tuberculosis.

"For clarity, there are no white or cream caseous, enlarged abscesses typical for bTB in alpacas whether in the lungs, bronchial, mediastinal or retropharyngeal lymph nodes."

Read more: Man who faked own kidnap and demanded £10k from friends jailed

Read more: Gavin Williamson mistakes Marcus Rashford for black rugby player

Geronimo's owner has now formally requested the full findings of the post-mortem, along with all relevant documents and the results of further tests on tissue samples, blood serum or plasma taken from the alpaca.

"She has further requested that both fresh, frozen and formalin-fixed tissue and fluid samples be preserved and provided to an independent expert to carry out further tests," her legal team added.

However, in a statement, the UK's CVO said: "We have completed the initial post-mortem examination of Geronimo.

"A number of TB-like lesions were found and in line with standard practice, these are now undergoing further investigation.

"These tests include the developing of bacteriological cultures from tissue samples which usually takes several months - we would expect to complete the full post-mortem and culture process by the end of the year."

Nonetheless, Ms Macondald has called on Environment Secretary George Eustice to resign over the preliminary findings.

Speaking outside outside Defra's Westminster offices, she said: "We urge the Government to act with compassion and cooperation, which to date has been severely lacking, creating deep and unnecessary distress to Geronimo.

"We call on the secretary of state to tender his resignation immediately."

The veterinary nurse added: "Geronimo was a blessing in my life. He touched the world. He was loved and precious to very many people and he lives on.

"I miss him. But I will do him the honour of fighting for him and making sure his legacy lives on for all animals."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dame Cressida Dick may be in line for two more years as London's top cop

Dame Cressida Dick 'set for two-year extension as Met chief'

Confederate Monument Richmond

Statue of Confederate General Lee removed from Virginia pedestal
Christopher Sellman has been failed for more than two years

Man who faked own kidnap and demanded £10k from friends is jailed
Security forces outside the Palace of Justice in Paris

Trial of 20 men accused over 2015 Paris attacks begins

Gavin Williamson mistook Marcus Rashford for black rugby player Maro Itoje.

Gavin Williamson admits 'mistake' after confusing Marcus Rashford for black rugby player
Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clashed over the Prime Minister's plans for social care reform

Johnson and Starmer clash over controversial tax hike in rowdy first PMQs of the season

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/09 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/09 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

James O'Brien reflected on the issue

James O'Brien's warning on ignoring the fine print on Boris Johnson's care deal
The care worker was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari [Stock Image]

National Insurance tax hike difference between 'petrol and meal' says care worker
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister over the pledge

'Where's the £350m a week for the NHS we were promised when we left the EU?'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch Live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch again

PM's social care fund 'falls way short of what is needed', warns care home chief

PM's social care fund 'falls way short of what is needed', warns care home chief

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London