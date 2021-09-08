Man who faked own kidnap and demanded £10k from friends is jailed

8 September 2021, 14:17

Christopher Sellman has been failed for more than two years
Christopher Sellman has been failed for more than two years. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A man has been jailed after staging his own kidnap to con his friends into handing over thousands of pounds - only to be caught by detectives because of his spelling.

Christopher Sellman, 23, fooled his victims into thinking he was being held for ransom and that his life was in danger.

However, he was caught out when detectives noticed his text messages had the same spelling and grammar mistakes as his supposed captors, similar to the Line of Duty storyline.

He has been jailed for two years and four months.

READ MORE: Charity's application rejected by council as 'proper whack' in planning blunder

READ MORE: 'Dangerous and idiotic': Motorist jailed for driving half a mile on train tracks

On February 15 this year, both victims received messages from an unrecognised phone number which contained a photograph of Sellman with a razor blade being held to his throat.

The message appeared to be from someone who had kidnapped Sellman and said he would only be released if the victims paid money into a bank account.

The concerned victims paid the money, and the following day received more messages demanding money. They again helped Sellman.

The demands continued throughout the month, including on February 24 when the victims received a photo of Sellman with a gun in his mouth. They paid £1,000 in response.

On March 15 another set of messages arrived. When the victims responded saying they had no more money, they were threatened with violence and told the "kidnappers" knew where they lived, prompting them to call the police.

More messages were sent, including photos of the defendant with a crossbow to his face, a razor blade to the back of his head and a video in which someone could be seen repeatedly forcing his head underwater.

During the ordeal the victims changed their phone numbers, but began to get email and social media messages. In total they paid about £10,000.

After similarities were found between messages sent by Sellman and those of the kidnappers, officers attended Sellman’s former home where he was arrested on suspicion of blackmail on March 24.

Weapons matching those seen in the photos, as well as mobile phones containing the threatening messages, were found.

Sellman, from Ashford, Kent, and his former partner Stephanie Gibb were both charged with blackmail offences.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court.

Gibb, 28, received an 18-month custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months, after she admitted her part in the plot.

Investigating officer PC Edward Pegg said: "Sellman showed an appalling abuse of trust for those who care about him, faking his own kidnap and torture for money to spend on sports clothing and takeaways.

"The victims were terrified of the consequences if they didn’t pay, their only concern being to protect Sellman."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Geronimo: Owner claims alpaca didn't have Bovine Tb based on inital post-mortem results
Security forces outside the Palace of Justice in Paris

Trial of 20 men accused over 2015 Paris attacks begins

Gavin Williamson mistook Marcus Rashford for black rugby player Maro Itoje.

'Final nail in coffin': Gavin Williamson mistakes Marcus Rashford for black rugby player
Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clashed over the Prime Minister's plans for social care reform

Johnson and Starmer clash over controversial tax hike in rowdy first PMQs of the season
Russian emergency situation minister Yevgeny Zinichev

Russian emergencies minister dies in Arctic drill

A fireman stands inside a charred cell at Tangerang Prison in Indonesia

Forty-one inmates killed and 80 injured in fire at crowded Indonesian prison

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien reflected on the issue

'Apathy and self interest' could lead public to ignore fine print of care deal
The care worker was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari [Stock Image]

National Insurance tax hike difference between 'petrol and meal' says care worker
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister over the pledge

'Where's the £350m a week for the NHS we were promised when we left the EU?'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch Live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch again

PM's social care fund 'falls way short of what is needed', warns care home chief

PM's social care fund 'falls way short of what is needed', warns care home chief
Sadiq Khan hits out at Tory MPs ditching masks, fearing effect on commuters

Sadiq Khan hits out at Tory MPs ditching masks, fearing effect on commuters

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London