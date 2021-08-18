Breaking News

Geronimo the alpaca to be slaughtered after High Court bid fails

18 August 2021, 17:07 | Updated: 18 August 2021, 17:37

Geronimo the alpaca is to be slaughtered
Geronimo the alpaca is to be slaughtered. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Geronimo the alpaca will be slaughtered after his owner lost a last-ditch High Court bid to save him.

The animal has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis, making him a risk to other animals.

As a result, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has ordered his destruction.

READ MORE: Alpacas to join march on Downing Street in bid to save Geronimo

READ MORE: Geronimo the alpaca 'safe for now' ahead of high court review

Owner Helen Macdonald, who imported him from New Zealand, believes the tests are returning false positives, but has been refused permission to have him tested a third time.

She previously told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "Geronimo has not failed a validated test."

She added: "If they gave him the test he was supposed to have had, we wouldn't be having this conversation."

Earlier this month, Ms McDonald lost her final appeal to save her beloved pet at the High Court in London and a warrant was signed for Geronimo's destruction.

She made a further bid to halt his destruction while Defra was investigated over claims it had not disclosed evidence relating to the testing regime used to test him and other camelids.

Geronimo has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis
Geronimo has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis. Picture: Alamy

But, in a ruling on Wednesday, Mrs Justice Stacey refused to grant injunctions to spare the alpaca and for further disclosure - signalling the end of the road.

Lawyers for Defra said there was no plan to slaughter Geronimo today and that Ms Macdonald will be given the opportunity to make her own arrangements for his destruction.

Thousands have come out in support of Geronimo in recent weeks, with more than 130,000 people signing a petition calling on Boris Johnson to halt the killing.

Animal rights protesters marched on Downing Street earlier this month
Animal rights protesters marched on Downing Street earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

Animal rights protesters were joined by alpacas during a march on Downing Street in an attempt to save the mammal.

As well as alpacas, badgers have been a victim of the fight against bovine TB, with mass culling employed to stop the spread since 2013, sparking a huge public backlash.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Music Garth Brooks

Country star Garth Brooks ends stadium tour due to rising Covid cases
Emergency services were called to the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel on Wednesday afternoon

Young boy dies after falling from hotel window in Sheffield

R Kelly

Trial of R Kelly ‘about a predator’, US prosecutor tells court
A burning forest is pictured from a car window near Le Luc, southern France (Daniel Cole/AP)

Two killed as forest fires continue to burn near French Riviera
A Taliban flag flies at a square in the city of Ghazni, Afghanistan (Gulabuddin Amiri/AP)

Nato chief to chair emergency meeting of alliance to discuss Afghanistan
A general view of The Rock of Gibraltar (Simon Galloway/PA)

Four held after customs boat rammed during drugs seizure off Gibraltar

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Defence Select Committee Chair

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Tobias Ellwood
'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty

'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty
The former Royal Marine was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Ex-Marine in Kabul's powerful message to Boris Johnson and MPs on Afghanistan
Tory MP: Biden pulled out of Afghanistan 'because it sounded good'

Tory MP: Biden pulled out of Afghanistan 'because it sounded good'
The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is being celebrated by jihadists worldwide "as arguably their greatest victory since 9/11", Charles Lister has told LBC.

Afghanistan crisis: 'Jihadists are celebrating this as arguably their greatest victory since 9/11'
'Priti Patel's bill would indefinitely detain a woman fleeing the Taliban'

'Priti Patel's bill would indefinitely detain a woman fleeing the Taliban'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London