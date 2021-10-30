Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers accused of 'trying to put conspiracies' to jurors

Maxwell's lawyers have been accused of wanting to put conspiracies in front of jurors. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers have been accused by prosecutors of trying to put conspiracy theories in front of jurors.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 59-year-old British socialite is still being held amid charges that she recruited teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, and sometimes joined in the abuse herself.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty and is set to face a trial in front a jury, who will be selected in the coming weeks, with opening statements scheduled for November 29.

On Friday, prosecutors claimed her defence planned to make a "side show", introducing conspiracy theories that include claims about the Government's motives for charging Maxwell.

Hunting Ghislaine: A new LBC podcast investigating the life of Ghislaine Maxwell

They also claimed it would include "supposed evidence relating to the minor victims' consent", statements Maxwell has made, evidence of other abuse not involving her and proof she prevailed in civil litigation.

"These topics are far afield - a galaxy away - from the questions of fact to be resolved by the jury," prosecutors said.

"The Government is concerned that the defence plans to exceed its limits and, therefore, has moved to preclude the defence from arguing them or offering evidence of them."

Defence lawyers for Maxwell have said the prosecutors were attempting to "improperly obtain advisory rulings" from the judge and were trying to "prematurely, and unconstitutionally, force Ms Maxwell to reveal defence theories, strategies, and cross-examination".

They argued it was too soon to limit evidence because the judge "lacks the necessary facts to make intelligent rulings", and wrote that the prosecution wanted to preclude evidence or arguments that the accusers consented to sexual contact.

They added that some evidence from accusers who were underage at the time of the alleged abuse may be admissible and the age of consent for sexual contact varies depending on state or nation.

Epstein died in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 as he awaited trial for sex trafficking charges.

His death was ruled as suicide.