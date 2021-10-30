Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers accused of 'trying to put conspiracies' to jurors

30 October 2021, 08:17 | Updated: 30 October 2021, 09:10

Maxwell's lawyers have been accused of wanting to put conspiracies in front of jurors
Maxwell's lawyers have been accused of wanting to put conspiracies in front of jurors. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers have been accused by prosecutors of trying to put conspiracy theories in front of jurors.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 59-year-old British socialite is still being held amid charges that she recruited teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, and sometimes joined in the abuse herself.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty and is set to face a trial in front a jury, who will be selected in the coming weeks, with opening statements scheduled for November 29.

On Friday, prosecutors claimed her defence planned to make a "side show", introducing conspiracy theories that include claims about the Government's motives for charging Maxwell.

Hunting Ghislaine: A new LBC podcast investigating the life of Ghislaine Maxwell

They also claimed it would include "supposed evidence relating to the minor victims' consent", statements Maxwell has made, evidence of other abuse not involving her and proof she prevailed in civil litigation.

"These topics are far afield - a galaxy away - from the questions of fact to be resolved by the jury," prosecutors said.

"The Government is concerned that the defence plans to exceed its limits and, therefore, has moved to preclude the defence from arguing them or offering evidence of them."

Defence lawyers for Maxwell have said the prosecutors were attempting to "improperly obtain advisory rulings" from the judge and were trying to "prematurely, and unconstitutionally, force Ms Maxwell to reveal defence theories, strategies, and cross-examination".

They argued it was too soon to limit evidence because the judge "lacks the necessary facts to make intelligent rulings", and wrote that the prosecution wanted to preclude evidence or arguments that the accusers consented to sexual contact.

They added that some evidence from accusers who were underage at the time of the alleged abuse may be admissible and the age of consent for sexual contact varies depending on state or nation.

Epstein died in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 as he awaited trial for sex trafficking charges.

His death was ruled as suicide.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

George Eustice discussed carbon taxes

'Meat tax' could lead to price rises as UK farmers warn they may go out of business

Biden ordered a 90-day review of intelligence work

US spies admit they may never know if Covid leaked from Wuhan lab in new report

Prince Andrew's lawyers have requested the case be thrown out.

Prince Andrew requests dismissal of Virginia Giuffre sexual abuse lawsuit

Friction between France and the UK continues over fishing sanctions

Boris Johnson vows to take action as fishing row with Macron escalates

More than 1.6 million people are newly eligible for the Covid booster vaccine.

Over 1.6 million people in England to receive Covid booster invite next week

Boris Johnson will make the comments at the G20 summit in Rome.

'If we don't act now, it'll be too late': PM urges leaders to deliver on climate pledges

Joe Biden discussed climate change with Pope Francis

Joe Biden takes '85-car' motorcade to Pope meeting days ahead of COP26

The Queen will only continue with light duties.

Queen advised to rest for at least two weeks, Buckingham Palace says

Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon meet in July 2019

Sturgeon says PM refuses to meet her because of 'fragile male ego'

Penelope Jackson has been jailed for life for her husband's murder

Woman who murdered husband in birthday row after ‘years of abuse’ jailed for life

The new law will impact charities offering counselling to children with gender dysphoria

Persuading under 16s to change gender will soon become illegal

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid at an event in New York (file image)

Zayn Malik charged with harassing Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda

Greta Thunberg in London.

Greta Thunberg joins London fossil fuel protest ahead of COP26

Flood Waters Issued For The Scottish Borders

Bridges wash away as downpours lash Scotland and weather alerts remain for days

Julie Morris, 44, did not enter pleas when she appeared at Liverpool Crown Court today

Deputy headteacher cries as she appears in court charged with rape and child sex offences

The UK’s terror threat level is currently set at “substantial” meaning “an attack is likely”

Londoners must 'remain vigilant' to Christmas terror attacks, warns Met chief

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters walk down the M25. Earlier they blocked the motorway between junction 28 and 29

Eco protesters wander down M25 towards oncoming traffic in latest demonstration
French authorities detained the trawler yesterday (stock image)

France fishing row: Trawler captain charged and crew told 'stay on board for own safety'
University of Sussex professor Kathleen Stock has resigned.

Sussex university professor embroiled in transgender rights row quits
Upon first glance the treats appear to just be sweets, but on closer inspection were found to contain cannabis

Trick or treat: Police issue Halloween warning over cannabis sweets
Detective Constable Francois Olwage, 51 was arrested in Basingstoke yesterday

Met detective charged with multiple child sex offences

Gordon Brown told LBC's Nick Ferrari developed countries such as the UK are "hoarding" Covid vaccines

'None of us are safe': Former PM accuses UK of 'hoarding' Covid vaccines
The President and the First Lady departed for Europe on Thursday

Biden touches down in Europe ahead of G20 and COP26

E-cigarettes will be available on the NHS.

E-cigarettes could be prescribed on NHS in world first to tackle smoking habits
The Queen presented the poetry award on Zoom.

Smiling Queen jokes as she presents poetry award on Zoom from Windsor Castle
Protests will take place again in the lead up to the COP meeting in Glasgow.

Greta Thunberg to join climate protests in London ahead of Cop26 summit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Keep your eye on the benefits': Ex-TfL chief backs Crossrail amid £150m funding gap

Ex-TfL chief operating officer backs Crossrail as MPs warn of £150m funding gap
'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation
Caller declares personal 'trade war' on France

'I'm not giving Macron my money!' Caller declares a personal 'trade war' on France
Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale
'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts emissions calculator verdict on his avocados

'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts food emissions calculator
The Chancellor’s cuts to booze duty will be scant consolation for people in Scotland struggling to heat their homes, writes Gina Davidson

Opinion: Rishi's Budget leaves an open goal for the SNP

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter
Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist

Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist
Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' Universal Credit taper rate

Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' pre-budget Universal Credit taper rate
Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police