XR protesters block Whitehall as giant pink table is dismantled by police

24 August 2021, 12:57 | Updated: 24 August 2021, 13:31

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Extinction Rebellion activists have blocked off Whitehall in Westminster as their two-weeks of demonstrations in London continue.

Yesterday more than 50 people were arrested after protesters blocked roads around the West End.

A giant pink table erected in the middle of central London by Extinction Rebellion protesters has been dismantled by police.

Segments of the four-metre structure were seen being carried off by men in hard hats and blue overalls on Tuesday as the activist group gathered in the capital for the second day of its planned 12-day mass protest.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said officers had also removed chairs which the activists had glued themselves onto and had made "many arrests".

A spokesman for the force declined to give a running total of arrest numbers but said 52 people had been detained for a "variety" of offences as of 10:15pm on Monday.

Read more: Nine arrested after Extinction Rebellion protesters target Guildhall entrance

Watch: XR co-founder: Westminster 'doesn't seem capable' of tackling climate change

Read more: 52 arrests on day one of fortnight of Extinction Rebellion protests

A giant pink table erected by XR protesters in central London has been dismantled by police
A giant pink table erected by XR protesters in central London has been dismantled by police. Picture: Alamy

A cordon was put in place in the tourist hotspot of Covent Garden, blocking off parts of the Long Acre junction with Upper St Martin's Lane.

Activists set up the large pink structure, which featured the words "come to the table", on Monday and it contained built-in lock-ons where protesters could attach themselves to make their removal difficult for police. It also had sleeping quarters and a stereo system.

Some demonstrators were pictured standing on top waving pink-coloured flares.

XR kicked off its Impossible Rebellion protests on Monday when demonstrators blocked roads in central London, including around Trafalgar Square, as they demanded the Government immediately end investment in fossil fuels that are driving climate change.

The Met said a "significant" operation would be in place for the protests over the bank holiday weekend but also acknowledged the activists' "important cause".

This story is being updated...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Afghans barred from going to Kabul airport and those trying to flee country told to go home
Afghan families enter Pakistan through a border crossing

Airbnb opens up housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees

Scientists walk with locals as they collect plant samples on the Galapagos

Local citizen scientists map genetics of Darwin’s Galapagos

Police were called to the fire on Monday evening.

Girl, 2, dies after Lincolnshire caravan fire as mother and three siblings escape
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint

UN rights chief warns of abuses amid Taliban’s Afghan blitz

The military parade to celebrate independence day in Ukraine

Ukraine leader stresses Nato and EU ties at independence day parade

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Defence Secretary warned that the group could start mortaring the airport.

Ben Wallace: Taliban could start mortaring Kabul Airport if forces stay past deadline
The former Green Beret was speaking to Nick Ferrari

'We should punch the Taliban in the nose!' Former US Green Beret says
'We've been defeated': Iain Dale's searing take on Afghanistan crisis

'We've been defeated': Iain Dale's searing take on Afghanistan crisis
'This is history repeating itself' - Afghan political activist

'Whoever is telling you the Taliban has changed is lying'

Islamic scholar claims Afghan women 'discovered a voice' under Taliban rule

Islamic scholar claims Afghan women 'discovered a voice' under Taliban rule
The Armed Forces Minister was speaking to LBC

Defence Minister warns of 'very real security threat' from Islamic State at Kabul airport

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London