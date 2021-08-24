XR protesters block Whitehall as giant pink table is dismantled by police

By Nick Hardinges

Extinction Rebellion activists have blocked off Whitehall in Westminster as their two-weeks of demonstrations in London continue.

Yesterday more than 50 people were arrested after protesters blocked roads around the West End.

A giant pink table erected in the middle of central London by Extinction Rebellion protesters has been dismantled by police.

Segments of the four-metre structure were seen being carried off by men in hard hats and blue overalls on Tuesday as the activist group gathered in the capital for the second day of its planned 12-day mass protest.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said officers had also removed chairs which the activists had glued themselves onto and had made "many arrests".

A spokesman for the force declined to give a running total of arrest numbers but said 52 people had been detained for a "variety" of offences as of 10:15pm on Monday.

A giant pink table erected by XR protesters in central London has been dismantled by police. Picture: Alamy

A cordon was put in place in the tourist hotspot of Covent Garden, blocking off parts of the Long Acre junction with Upper St Martin's Lane.

Activists set up the large pink structure, which featured the words "come to the table", on Monday and it contained built-in lock-ons where protesters could attach themselves to make their removal difficult for police. It also had sleeping quarters and a stereo system.

Some demonstrators were pictured standing on top waving pink-coloured flares.

XR kicked off its Impossible Rebellion protests on Monday when demonstrators blocked roads in central London, including around Trafalgar Square, as they demanded the Government immediately end investment in fossil fuels that are driving climate change.

The Met said a "significant" operation would be in place for the protests over the bank holiday weekend but also acknowledged the activists' "important cause".

This story is being updated...