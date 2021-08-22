XR co-founder: Westminster 'doesn't seem capable' of tackling climate change

By Seán Hickey

As Extinction Rebellion prepare for a fortnight of demonstrations, the group's co-founder claims politicians are 'flagging behind' the public's desire for change.

Tom Swarbrick spoke to Extinction Rebellion co-founder Clare Farrell before the climate action group start two weeks of action on Monday. Ms Farrell noted that action will take place across London, not just in the City.

"What's Trafalgar Square got to do with climate change?" Tom wondered.

The climate activist explained that "the first week is opening with what we're describing as crisis talks.

"People are going to pitch up in places – some probably will be in obstructive places." She noted however that many activists will not be obstructing anyone and simply looking to start conversations with the public on the climate emergency.

"It seems to us that the people need to be involved in working out how to respond to this crisis."

Ms Farrell expressed her concern with how political systems are set up amid the climate emergency: "As voters we only get to input on politics really every four years, this crisis is unfolding now."

"The political structure we have doesn't really seem capable of doing what's required and people can give politicians the mandate to do things."

She insisted that politicians are "really flagging behind" public desire for change and called for "rapid action on climate."

"This is about the legacy we leave to the children and to future generations." Ms Farrell concluded.