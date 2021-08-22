XR co-founder: Westminster 'doesn't seem capable' of tackling climate change

22 August 2021, 14:04 | Updated: 22 August 2021, 14:05

By Seán Hickey

As Extinction Rebellion prepare for a fortnight of demonstrations, the group's co-founder claims politicians are 'flagging behind' the public's desire for change.

Tom Swarbrick spoke to Extinction Rebellion co-founder Clare Farrell before the climate action group start two weeks of action on Monday. Ms Farrell noted that action will take place across London, not just in the City.

Read More: Extinction Rebellion co-founder: Two weeks of protest not limited to the City

"What's Trafalgar Square got to do with climate change?" Tom wondered.

The climate activist explained that "the first week is opening with what we're describing as crisis talks.

Read More: 'Terrible' Tories are 'outsourcing' UK carbon emissions, Green Party peer claims

"People are going to pitch up in places – some probably will be in obstructive places." She noted however that many activists will not be obstructing anyone and simply looking to start conversations with the public on the climate emergency.

"It seems to us that the people need to be involved in working out how to respond to this crisis."

Read More: Extinction Rebellion warn of return to London's streets next week 'like never before'

Ms Farrell expressed her concern with how political systems are set up amid the climate emergency: "As voters we only get to input on politics really every four years, this crisis is unfolding now."

Read More: Greta Thunberg claims it is a lie to say the UK is a climate leader

"The political structure we have doesn't really seem capable of doing what's required and people can give politicians the mandate to do things."

She insisted that politicians are "really flagging behind" public desire for change and called for "rapid action on climate."

"This is about the legacy we leave to the children and to future generations." Ms Farrell concluded.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The MoD said seven Afghan civilians have died at Kabul airport

Seven die at Kabul airport amid Afghanistan evacuation chaos

Extinction Rebellion will begin two weeks of protest on Monday

Extinction Rebellion co-founder: Two weeks of protest not limited to the City
Iain Duncan Smith challenged General Carter's comments

Iain Duncan Smith hits out at top general's 'peculiar' remark that Taliban could change
An Afghan activist has told Tom Swarbrick he will be killed if the Taliban find him

'If they find us, I know they will kill us': Afghan activist's fears Taliban rule
The shooting happened at Clarence Gardens in North London

Fifth arrest after group 'fired weapon indiscriminately' at barbecue
People who test positive for Covid could be sent 2 at-home antibody tests to complete

People who had Covid to be tested for antibodies in new scheme
There is a threat to Kabul airport from Isis, the US embassy has said

New Isis threat at Kabul airport as US tells citizens to avoid going unless instructed
A free trade deal with New Zealand could reduce the price of wine for Brits

Cheaper wine on the cards as Government close in on New Zealand trade deal
'Dramatically complacent' government damaging UK's place on world stage, Ex-NATO chief

'Dramatically complacent' government damaging UK's place on world stage, Ex-NATO chief
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 22/08 | Watch in Full

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

6 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

12 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

Ages ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile