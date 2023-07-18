Gigi Hadid arrested and charged with cannabis possession and drug paraphernalia

By Kit Heren

Gigi Hadid has been arrested and charged with cannabis and drug paraphernalia possession.

Supermodel Hadid, 28, was detained after flying into the Cayman Islands on a private plane on July 10.

Authorities found a small amount of cannabis and utensils in her bags.

She was arrested and processed at the Royal Cayman Islands Detention Center, according to TMZ.

The drugs were later determined to be for personal use only, and Hadid was released on bail.

She appeared in court on July 12 where she and her travelling companion were formally charged.

They pleaded guilty and were ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. Hadid and her companion left without a conviction on their records.

A representative for Hadid said: "Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017.

"Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."

As well as her modelling work, Hadid is well-known for her marriage to former One Direction member Zayn Malik, which has since ended.

The two have a daughter together. Malik filed a "no contest" plea to four counts of harassment after allegations that he shoved Hadid's mother, which he said was to protect his daughter's privacy.