Zayn Malik charged with harassing Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid at an event in New York (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Zayn Malik has been charged with harassing ex Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda Hadid after an alleged altercation at his Pennsylvania home.

He has been charged with four counts of harassment and, according to celeb site TMZ, pleaded guilty to one and no contest to three.

He was charged on Wednesday with four counts of "Harassment - Course of Conduct W/No Legitimate Purpose" following the incident.

Zayn will have to complete 360 days probation in addition to completing an anger management class, according to court documents.

The singer, 28, must also have no contact with Yolanda, his daughter's grandmother, or with John McMahon, a security guard for the Hadids.

Gigi has not yet commented on the matter but released a statement on Thursday night: "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

Yolanda is yet to comment.

Speaking to TMZ Zayn said: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

The singer referenced the allegations and asked for privacy in a separate social media post.

He said: "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in.

"A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

Seemingly hinting that he and Gigi had split, Malik added he wants to "co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves".

He said: "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press.

"I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

A representative for US catwalk star Gigi, who has been dating Bradford-born Malik on-and-off since 2015, also asked for privacy.

Yolanda, a Dutch-American television personality and former model best known as a star of US reality TV show The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, has not publicly addressed the incident.

Yolanda is also mother to the models Bella, 25, and Anwar, 22, who is the boyfriend of pop star Dua Lipa.

She was married to the property developer Mohamed Hadid, 72.

Gigi previously told Harper's Bazaar that Malik and her mother got along well.

She said, "he's usually on my mum's side," adding: "So, he's smart in that sense."

Malik, who previously dated Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards, launched a solo career after leaving One Direction in 2015.

His most recent album, January's Nobody Is Listening, peaked at 17 in the UK albums chart.

Representatives for Malik, Yolanda and Gigi have been contacted for further comment.