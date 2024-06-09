Girl, 11, among four rushed to hospital after fairground ride malfunction at popular south London country show

Four people have been rushed to hospital after a fairground ride malfunctions at a packed south London event (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

An 11-year-old girl is among four people to have been rushed to hospital after a fairground ride malfunctioned at a packed south London event.

Police were called at 6.20pm on Saturday to the Lambeth Country Show after a fairground ride broke down in London's Brockwell Park.

The girl, a man and a woman aged in their 40s, and a man aged in his 50s, were taken to hospital with injuries, Lambeth Police said.

None of them are believed to be in a life-threatening condition, they added.

Nobody is trapped on the ride and inquiries are under way to establish what happened.

Cordons are in place and the Health and Safety Executive will be informed, police said.

Emergency services responded at around 6.20pm on Saturday to a fairground ride having failed at the Lambeth Country Show in Brockwell Park.



Four people have been taken to hospital. We await an assessment of their conditions.



Nobody is trapped on the ride. — Lambeth Police | Central South BCU (@LambethMPS) June 8, 2024

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 6:18pm today (8 June) to reports of an incident at Brockwell Park, SE24.

“We sent multiple resources to the scene including four ambulance crews and members of our hazardous area response team. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

“We treated four people at the scene and took them all to major trauma centres.”

A council spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, a serious incident occurred today at the Lambeth Country Show in Brockwell Park involving a malfunction on one of the funfair rides.

"The incident was reported at around 6.20pm today (June 8) and emergency services were quickly on the scene to treat four people who were injured.

"Paramedics and on-site teams cordoned off the area and those who were injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for further treatment."