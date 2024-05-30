Girl, 9, in critical condition after being 'innocent victim' in Hackney shooting outside restaurant

A nine-year-old girl is in critical condition after a firearm was discharged from a motorbike near a restaurant in Hackney. Picture: Alamy/Met Police

By Emma Soteriou

A nine-year-old girl is in a critical condition after being the “innocent victim” of a shooting outside a restaurant in Hackney.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The child, who was inside the restaurant having dinner with her family, has been left fighting for her life in hospital, Chief Superintendent James Conway said on Thursday.

Terrified witnesses described a gunman opening fire 'five times' outside the restaurant in Dalston.

Three men, aged 26, 37 and 42, who were sitting outside the restaurant, were taken to hospital for treatment where their conditions are stable, although one potentially faces life-changing injuries.

Police have since recovered a stolen motorbike which is believed to have been used in the shooting.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said in a statement: "It saddens me deeply to say that at 9.20 last night, on Kingsland High Street in Hackney, three men and a nine-year-old girl were shot when a firearm was discharged from a motorbike.

"I know that local people will be extremely concerned by this incident. We share that concern and an urgent investigation has been launched to identify and apprehend those responsible."

Read more: Child fighting for life and three adults shot as 'gunman on motorbike' opens fire outside Turkish restaurant in London

Read more: Moment 'Britain's worst dine-and-dash couple' arrested by police after racking up nearly £1,200 in unpaid food bills

Crowd gathers as police rush to the scene after shooting in Dalston area of London

He added: "We do not believe that the girl and the men injured were known to each other. As with any child, she was an innocent victim of the indiscriminate nature of gun crime.

"Police arrived at the scene within minutes of the crime being reported.

"Two crime scenes remain in place - at Kingsland High Street and at Colverstone Crescent, where we recovered a motorbike that we believe was used in the shooting and which we now know to have been stolen.

"The investigation is now being led by our Specialist Crime colleagues, and we are supporting them with specialist local officers, as they conduct fast-time enquiries to identify and apprehend those responsible and to establish the motive behind the shooting.

"The investigation is at an early stage and we are keeping an open mind as to the motive.We are keen to identify other witnesses who were in the area around the scene at the time of the shooting."

Anyone with information has been urged to call 101 or anonymously get in touch via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

To speak to the investigation team direct call the incident room on 020 8345 3865.