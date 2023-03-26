Girl, 18, arrested after pensioner hit and killed outside Thai restaurant

The man in his 70s was killed close to restaurant Thai Orchid. Picture: Google Street View

By Adam Solomons

A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pensioner was hit and killed while crossing the road.

The man in his 70s was using a pedestrian crossing at the time of the accident in Banbury, Oxfordshire on Friday evening.

He was hit by a Nissan Paxo outside Thai Orchid on N Bar Street and declared dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old girl also received minor injuries.

The 18-year-old suspect has since been released on bail.

Thames Valley Police Sergeant Edward Crofts said: “We are conducting an investigation following this incident in which a man has sadly lost his life.

"My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and one person has been arrested and bailed.

Thames Valley Police said the suspect has been bailed. Picture: Alamy

“We are appealing for witnesses and are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time of the incident and may have dash-cam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to the collision.

“Also we would ask anyone who has CCTV to check their footage and get in touch if it shows anything that may assist our investigation."

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference 43230131776.