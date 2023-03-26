Marvel star Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York City

26 March 2023, 15:18

Jonathan Majors attends 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar
Jonathan Majors attends 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York on Saturday on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment.

The Creed III, Loki and Ant-Man and The Wasp star was taken into custody following a "domestic dispute" with a 30-year-old woman, according to police.

She had suffered injuries to her head and neck, which put her in hospital, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said.

"The victim informed police she was assaulted," they said.

Jonathan Majors recently starred in Creed III
Jonathan Majors recently starred in Creed III. Picture: Getty

"Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident."

Police were called to an apartment in New York on Saturday morning, but he was no longer in police custody by Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for Majors said he had "done nothing wrong" and said he looked forward to clearing his name.

Majors had his breakthrough in 2019's The Last Black Man In San Francisco and more recently starred in Marvel show Loki and movie Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

