Girl, 2, found dead in Kingsley pond yards from home named - as woman held on suspicion of murder

A girl, 2, found in a pond (stock images) in Hampshire near her home has been named as Annabel Mackey. Picture: social media/alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A girl, 2, who was found dead in a pond in Hampshire yards from her home has been named as Annabel Mackey.

Police were called to the home of a child in Kingsley, near Bordon, Hampshire, at around 5pm on Sunday.

It came after reports that a girl had disappeared.

Annabel was found a short time later in Kingsley pond, just a short distance from her home. She was taken to hospital, where she died on Monday.

A woman, in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Annabel Mackey. Picture: social media

A local who lives nearby told The Sun newspaper: "We've met her, we always said hello. At Halloween we get a lot of decorations around the house for our little one and she used to come in and look at the decorations.

"She was gorgeous. She was a beautiful little girl."

A woman is in custody for questioning, Hampshire Police said on Monday.

A force spokeswoman said the girl's family were being supported by specialist officers.

Kingsley pond (stock image). Picture: Alamy

She said: "Officers are appealing for information following the death of a child who was found unresponsive at Kingsley Pond.

"Police were called at 5.02pm on Sunday, 10 September to a report of a two-year-old girl who had gone missing from her home on Forge Road, Kingsley, Bordon.

"She was found a short time later in Kingsley Pond.

"She was taken to hospital in a serious condition but sadly died this afternoon. Her family are being supported by officers.

"Officers are working to establish exactly what happened and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Kingsley Pond yesterday, prior to the incident.

"Officers will be in the area so please feel free to approach them if you have any concerns or information.

"A woman, aged in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. She is currently in police custody."