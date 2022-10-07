'We never thought this would happen': Girl kidnapped aged four miraculously reunited with family 53 years later

7 October 2022, 00:18

A woman has been reunited with her family 53 years after being kidnapped aged four
A woman has been reunited with her family 53 years after being kidnapped aged four. Picture: Facebook / Hamilton Gervaise

By Daisy Stephens

A girl who was kidnapped at the age of four has been miraculously reunited with her family 53 years later.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Susan Gervaise, now 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, by a couple in 1969.

The pair asked if they could take the girl on a trip to a Disney theme park, promising her birth mother they would return her - but instead they raised her as their own daughter, taking her to Canada, then Australia, and then New Zealand.

Ms Gervaise grew up thinking she was adopted and her biological family had disowned her.

"I was told I was adopted but never really thought much about it," she told the Wakefield Express.

"I was happy."

Ms Gervaise was just four when she was taken
Ms Gervaise was just four when she was taken. Picture: Facebook / Hamilton Gervaise

It was not until she was 16 and needed to get a passport requiring a parental signature that her 'adopted' dad told her the truth - that she had been stolen.

But even then she did not think about contacting her biological family until one day a woman asked her if she wanted to know what they were thinking.

"It was like a lightbulb moment," Ms Gervaise said.

Her husband Hamilton Gervaise posted on a Pontefract Facebook page and they located Ms Gervaise's family within 30 minutes.

The pair then flew to the UK for a family reunion in September.

Ms Gervaise (front left) was reunited with four of her six siblings
Ms Gervaise (front left) was reunited with four of her six siblings. Picture: Facebook / Hamilton Gervaise

At the time Ms Gervaise was taken she was living on a traveller site with her mother and siblings.

A passport was not needed in order for her to travel - just a birth certificate and parental permission.

Whilst Ms Gervaise's 'adopted' mother died from MS when she was young, she said she was "raised in the hub of a travelling community" and was "very loved".

"I have always been happy growing up," she said.

"I travelled the world."

She returned to Australia aged 19 and married Mr Gervaise.

The couple have three children and four grandchildren.

Her 'adopted' father died when she was 21.

Ms Gervaise (right) pictured at her biological mother's grave
Ms Gervaise (right) pictured at her biological mother's grave. Picture: Facebook / Hamilton Gervaise

Meanwhile in Pontefract, the search for the missing girl never stopped.

Her mother, who died in 2014 without knowing what happened to her daughter, used to go out looking for her, according to Ms Gervaise's niece Emma Mcfadyen.

But tracking her down was a near-impossible task because she had a different surname - first her 'adopted' dad's, then her husband's.

Read more: Horror in rush hour as three-have-a-go-heroes stabbed stopping phone thieves on bikes in Bishopsgate

Read more: Come to Ukraine to see horrors first hand, former president tells Elon Musk after he offers 'solution' to war

Ms Mcfadyen said it was "amazing" they were reunited.

"We never thought this would happen," she told the Wakefield Express.

Ms Gervaise said she wanted her story to give hope to families with missing loved ones.

"It gives a message to anyone who has lost someone that miracles do happen," she told the paper.

"There is hope."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Liz Truss has refused to rule out blackouts as Brits could get paid for saving energy

Return of the dark ages: Truss refuses to rule out blackouts as households could get £10 a day for cutting energy

ASDA is offering a special meal deal for over 60s over winter to help them cope with soaring energy bills

Asda launches £1 'winter warmer' meal deal for over 60s amid soaring costs and threat of blackouts

Liz Truss has refused to rule out blackouts in the UK after the National Grid warned they could be needed

Liz Truss refuses to rule out blackouts after National Grid's warning over 'worst case scenario' this winter

Exclusive
Come to Ukraine and witness horrors of war first hand, former president tells Elon Musk after he offers 'solution' to conflict

Come to Ukraine to see horrors first hand, former president tells Elon Musk after he offers 'solution' to war

Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and Doreen Lawrence are among six people suing the publisher of the Daily Mail

Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and other high-profile individuals launch legal action against Daily Mail publisher

The woman told the Princess of Wales "Ireland belongs to the Irish"

Princess of Wales told 'Ireland belongs to the Irish' as she's heckled during walkabout in Northern Ireland

Shoppers are seen in Aldi supermarket. According to a...

Aldi plans to open 16 new stores in UK - is your town on the list?

Hans Niemann has been plagued by rumours of cheating.

Chess grandmaster accused of 'cheating with anal beads' gets thorough body scan search

People are being told to use more energy later at night to avoid the prospect of blackouts

Britain battles to keep the lights on: People paid to use washing machines overnight amid winter blackout warning

Jeremy Clarkson's team deny breaking planning laws and say the enforcement notice against them should be scrapped.

Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm ordered to close "unlawful" cafe and restaurant

Russian troops surrender

Moment cornered Russian soldiers wave white flag in surrender amid rapid Ukraine counteroffensive

Three have-a-go-heroes were stabbed trying to stop phone thieves

Horror in rush hour as three-have-a-go-heroes stabbed stopping phone thieves on bikes in Bishopsgate

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym. Picture: Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

Ukrainian refugee dumped by love rat over text is now back home in war-torn country

Rob Lewis (l) with Sir Mark Rowlet (top right) and Wayne Couzens (bottom right)

Man in his 60s arrested over 'racist and vile' WhatsApp group with former police officers

"Stop Rwanda" banner is seen during the demonstration...

Home Office refuses to reveal true cost of failed flight to Rwanda ‘because it could make future flights cost more’

Ex-policeman Panya Khamrap carried out his rampage after being fired for drug offences.

At least 38 dead including 24 children after mass shooting at Thai nursery by ex-cop who killed himself and family

Latest News

See more Latest News

Space Station

SpaceX delivers Russian and Native American women to station

Whitmer plot

Second man convicted in Michigan governor kidnap plot jailed for four years

Capitol Riot Proud Boys

Proud Boys member pleads guilty to conspiracy for Capitol attack

Sexual Misconduct Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey faces New York jury in sexual assault lawsuit

Newtown Shooting Infowars

Closing arguments held in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial

USA, ALASKA, ST. LAWRENCE ISLAND, INUIT VILLAGE OF GAMBELL FROM THE SEA

Two Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaskan island

France Iran Protests

Iran shows video of two French citizens it claims are spies

A distraught woman is comforted after the childcare centre attack

36 dead, mostly children, in gun rampage at Thailand daycare centre

Biden

Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana

United Nations Ukraine

Russia seeks secret UN vote on condemning Ukraine annexation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari is fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari's fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

This is James O'Brien's very best effort to make sense of who Liz Truss says is in the 'anti-growth coalition'

James O'Brien: 'So who does Liz Truss like?'

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers
The Tory Party Chairman was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari challenges Tory Party Chairman to raise benefits in line with inflation

'They don't think she's competent': Nick Ferrari grills Conservative Party Chairman over how Tory colleagues see Liz Truss

'They don't think she's competent': Nick Ferrari grills Conservative Party Chairman on how colleagues see Liz Truss
Suella Braverman Rwanda policy

‘It’s moments like this that you realise how far we’ve fallen’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman for ‘dream’ to deport migrants
'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?'

'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' speech
Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Pickles

Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Eric Pickles

Trouble is spreading to Liz Truss' Cabinet, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: 'Discipline is breaking down' among Tories as trouble spreads to Cabinet

'I think Liz Truss is done for': James O'Brien reacts PM's refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London