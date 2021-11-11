Breaking News

Young girl killed walking over zebra crossing in suspected hit-and-run

11 November 2021, 19:41 | Updated: 11 November 2021, 21:10

The girl was killed at a zebra crossing in Reddings Lane
The girl was killed at a zebra crossing in Reddings Lane. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A young girl has been killed after being hit by a car as she walked over a zebra crossing.

West Midlands Police said the motorist failed to stop and officers later arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The girl, whose age was not released by West Midlands Police, was rushed to hospital but died of her injuries.

Police said her family was with her "at the time of the tragedy", which happened at about 2.40pm on Thursday in Yardley, Birmingham. The vehicle involved was a silver Ford Galaxy.

Jess Phillips, MP for Yardley, tweeted: "Terribly sad news in our community today. Love to all those who are hurting and those who tried to help."

Acting Inspector Paul Hughes, from the force’s serious collision investigation unit, said: "The tragic death of such a young child is deeply saddening. Our thoughts are with the girl’s family at this incredibly distressing time.

"Our priority is supporting her family and ensuring that a thorough investigation is carried out.

"We understand the shock and worry this may have caused the community and ask people not to speculate on the circumstances.

"I'm keen to hear from anyone who was on Reddings Lane or the immediate vicinity and may have witnessed the collision or heard anything that may assist our investigation."

Email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting log number 2641 of 11 November with any information.

