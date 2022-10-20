Baby girl, 1, trampled to death by giraffe as mother left fighting for her life

A giraffe has trampled a one-year-old baby to death. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

A one-year-old girl has been killed and her mother is fighting for her life after they were trampled by a giraffe in South Africa.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The baby had been taken to the Kuleni Game Park near Durban on Wednesday.

Local media said they were suddenly attacked by the animal and were crushed before being taken to hospital.

Both suffered terrible injuries and the baby died shortly after being taken to get help.

Her mother, aged 25, is in a critical condition.

Read more: Armed police storm plane and arrest three men on suspicion of bomb hoax at Stansted

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said: "The child was taken to the nearest doctor's room, where she died.

"The mother was rushed to the hospital for medical attention. She is reported to be in a critical condition."

Police are investigating the death.

Giraffes are the world's tallest mammal and can grow to 19 feet and weigh over a ton.

They can become aggressive during the mating season and females will protect their young.

Kuleni Game Park says it is oriented towards families, friends or couples and says the former cattle farm lets visitors enjoy diverse wildlife and flora, providing opportunities for "close encounters with animals".

However, visitors are warned to keep a safe distance at all times.