Armed police storm plane and arrest three men on suspicion of bomb hoax at Stansted

Three men were arrested Stansted for making a bomb hoax. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Three men have been arrested and removed from a plane at Stansted Airport on the suspicion of creating a bomb hoax.

The Easyjet plane, which had been scheduled to fly to Amsterdam, was earlier moved to a secure area of the airport north of London over security fears, while police made their enquiries.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said later on Wednesday evening: "Specialist officers boarded the plane and removed three men who have all been arrested on suspicion of making a bomb hoax and they are currently in custody.

"Following a search of the plane we are satisfied there is nothing of concern on board.

"We’re now liaising with Stansted and EasyJet to return responsibility for the flight, and the decision regarding its onward journey, to them.

"We want to thank the other passengers on board for their patience and understanding."

The runway was closed for 50 minutes. Six flights due to arrive at Stansted had to be diverted, and others were delayed.

The news comes just days after a plane flying from Turkey to Manchester was forced to make an emergency landing at the same airport, after fears of a bomb onboard, sparked by an alleged hoax phone call.