Plane moved to 'secure area' of Stansted Airport as police rush to deal with 'security alert'

By Kit Heren

Police raced to Stansted Airport to deal with a "security alert" on Wednesday evening.

A plane due to depart the airport north of London has been moved to a secure area, officers said, while they carry out checks.

A spokesperson for Stansted said: "A flight due to depart from London Stansted to Amsterdam is currently parked on a remote stand while police conduct extra security checks.

Essex Police said at about 9.15 on Wednesday evening: "We are currently dealing with a security alert on a plane at Stansted Airport. The plane has been moved to a secure part of the airport while we carry out enquiries.

"The runway was closed for a short time but the airport is now fully open."

The news comes just days after a plane flying from Turkey to Manchester was forced to make an emergency landing at the same airport, after fears of a bomb onboard, sparked by an alleged hoax phone call.