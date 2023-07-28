Girl, 7, killed in motorbike hit and run in Walsall as teenage boy arrested

28 July 2023, 11:10

The girl was killed after being hit by a motorbike in Walsall
The girl was killed after being hit by a motorbike in Walsall. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A seven-year-old girl has been killed in a motorbike hit and run as a 14-year-old was arrested.

The girl was hit in the Blakenall area of Walsall, West Midlands, after 7pm on Thursday. The girl's family is aware and is being helped by specialist officers.

Police have arrested the teenage boy and are asking members of the public to help them track down the bike.

The make and model is not confirmed but it is blue and black, West Midlands Police said.

The force's Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is an absolutely tragic event which has resulted in the death of an innocent child.

"We have still to recover the motorbike involved and I know someone out there in the local community knows where the bike is.

"I now need that community to come together and work with me.

"This is not about protecting people, this is about doing the right thing.

"As such I would urge anyone with any information, however large or small, to make contact with us.

"This is a heart-breaking situation that no family should ever go through and my thoughts are with the family of this young girl."

Anyone with information is asked to call police using 101 and quoting log 4332 of 27 July, email SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk or use West Midland Police's website chat function.

