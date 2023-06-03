Girl, 11, 'sexually assaulted' on theme park ride in popular seaside resort

The assault is alleged to have taken place at Southend theme park Adventure Island. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

A man has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl on a theme park ride in Southend, Essex.

Police attended Adventure Island in Southend-on-Sea, Essex on Thursday afternoon after the child told the group she was with that a man had touched her inappropriately.

A 57-year-old man, reportedly from nearby Chelmsford, was arrested and has since been bailed.

He is described as white with short grey hair and was wearing a green T-shirt and sunglasses.

The alleged incident took place around 3pm on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Essex Police today said: "We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this assault or have any further information to contact us."

They advised those with knowledge of the alleged incident contact the force through its live chat service between 10am and 9pm on the force's website.

The police can also be reached by calling 101.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers UK online or by calling 0800 555 111.