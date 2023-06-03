Breaking News

Man arrested at FA Cup final after fan pictured with sick shirt joking there were 'not enough' Hillsborough victims

The depraved T-shirt was pictured by fans at Wembley. Picture: Social media

By Adam Solomons

A man has been arrested at the FA Cup final after a fan was spotted in a shirt that appeared to poke fun at the Hillsborough disaster.

Pictures circulating on social media showed what appeared to be a Manchester United fan wearing a shirt with the number 97 accompanied by the words: "Not enough".

There were 97 victims in the 1989 stadium crush at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough, Sheffield.

An inquest jury ruled in 2016 that the Hillsborough victims were unlawfully killed following police errors in controlling the crowd, after a decades-long cover up.

After photos of the man went viral on Twitter, the Metropolitan Police stepped in at the venue, where Manchester City defeated Manchester United 2-1.

#ARREST | We are aware of this and have worked proactively with officials at @wembleystadium to identify the individual.



He has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken into custody. https://t.co/PNVzEhKzgZ — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) June 3, 2023

The force wrote: “We are aware of this and have worked proactively with officials at @wembleystadium to identify the individual.

"He has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken into custody."

