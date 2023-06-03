Natasha Devon 7pm - 9pm
Breaking News
Man arrested at FA Cup final after fan pictured with sick shirt joking there were 'not enough' Hillsborough victims
3 June 2023, 18:09 | Updated: 3 June 2023, 18:38
A man has been arrested at the FA Cup final after a fan was spotted in a shirt that appeared to poke fun at the Hillsborough disaster.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Pictures circulating on social media showed what appeared to be a Manchester United fan wearing a shirt with the number 97 accompanied by the words: "Not enough".
There were 97 victims in the 1989 stadium crush at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough, Sheffield.
An inquest jury ruled in 2016 that the Hillsborough victims were unlawfully killed following police errors in controlling the crowd, after a decades-long cover up.
After photos of the man went viral on Twitter, the Metropolitan Police stepped in at the venue, where Manchester City defeated Manchester United 2-1.
Read more: Football fans brave 'torture' travel amid rail strikes to reach Wembley from Manchester for United v City FA Cup Final
Read more: Animal rights protester runs across Epsom Derby track as more than 30 arrested for plans to disrupt event
#ARREST | We are aware of this and have worked proactively with officials at @wembleystadium to identify the individual.— Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) June 3, 2023
He has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken into custody. https://t.co/PNVzEhKzgZ
The force wrote: “We are aware of this and have worked proactively with officials at @wembleystadium to identify the individual.
"He has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken into custody."
Within 45 minutes, the Met Police tweet had been seen more than one million times.