Girl, 12, 'sexually touched' by man at bus stop before bystander steps in to save her

The incident took place at a bus stop in Southend-on-Sea. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 12-year-old girl was 'sexually touched' by a man in his 60s at a bus stop.

A bystander stepped in to save the girl at Southend's main bus station, Essex Police said.

The incident took place just after 2pm on Chichester Road on Saturday October 29, the force confirmed.

A bus was unloading at the time of the incident, with a woman coming forward to halt the man's action.

As she stepped in, the girl was able to run away from the perpetrator, who is in his 60s.

A bystander stepped in during the 'groping' at Southend Travel Centre. Picture: Google Street View

PC Kathryn Willett of Southend CID said: “We believe this was an isolated incident, but we are really keen to trace this suspect and arrest him.

"Quite simply his actions were criminal and his young victim was understandably distressed by this incident.

“A bus was unloading right by this incident as it happened and we are convinced people on there may have seen it happen – if you did please contact us.

"Equally the brave member of the public who stepped in is a key witness and we are really keen to speak to her.”