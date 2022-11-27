Tory housing rebel insists suburbs 'under siege' by new builds as she seeks to block housebuilding targets

27 November 2022, 17:49 | Updated: 27 November 2022, 17:51

Theresa Villiers is pictured in Westminster last month
Theresa Villiers is pictured in Westminster last month. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

A Conservative ex-minister has claimed that leafy Home Counties constituencies like her own are "under siege" from new housing developments.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Theresa Villiers told Sky News this morning: "I and many of our colleagues have felt that our constituencies are under siege.

'Of course, we need new homes, but they need to be the right homes in the right places and they need to be supported by appropriate infrastructure.'

Mrs Villiers tabled an amendment to the government's touted Levelling Up bill stipulating that local councils would be unable to consider housebuilding targets when they make planning decisions.

After the clause received support from around 40 Conservative MPs, Downing Street pulled the vote on the bill to consider the proposal.

A new residential building in Birmingham is pictured this week
A new residential building in Birmingham is pictured this week. Picture: Getty

READ MORE: Man found dead and covered in a ‘potentially hazardous’ substances was shot and subjected to acid attack, say police

READ MORE: Just Stop Oil plan to 'march as slowly as possible' around vital roundabouts from tomorrow until Christmas

Some younger Conservative voters have insisted they'll ditch the party if the amendment is voted through, claiming Villiers' plan would further constrain the amount of new houses built in the UK.

PM Rishi Sunak has said that 300,000 homes should be built in Britain each year.

Theresa Villiers represents Chipping Barnet on the northern outskirts of London.

She also told Sophy Ridge: "To meet those targets in the south east, there's a danger that we essentially risk making the same mistakes as in the 60s and 70s with high-rise, high-density blocks with green field development, all of which will be damaging to our environment and the quality of life of many people."

Ex-chancellor Sajid Javid wrote in The Sunday Times today: "If we believe in the importance of a strong, stable family unit, and enter politics to help protect it, then we must also accept that homes should be made available.

"A lack of housing is the most significant barrier to social progress in our country today."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The incident took place at a bus stop in Southend-on-Sea

Girl, 12, 'sexually touched' by man at bus stop before bystander steps in to save her

Albania Dua Lipa

Pop star Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship

Civilians flee Kherson

Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms

The latest protests have included calls for Xi's resignation

China rocked by new anti-lockdown protests and calls for President Xi Jinping to quit

Cedar Terrace in High Wycombe

Police launch murder investigation after pensioner battered and left for dead by thugs who stole £250

Damaged cars in a flooded road

Body of girl found in Italy landslide as death toll rises to two

The Queen Consort Delivers Paddington Teddy Bears To Barnardo's In Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Consort ends tradition of having ladies-in-waiting but instead will be helped by ‘Queen’s companions’

Thailand Monkey Festival

Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast

Just Stop Oil intend to protest at the M25 before Christmas

Just Stop Oil plan to 'march as slowly as possible' around vital roundabouts from tomorrow until Christmas

China Covid protests

Protests over China’s strict lockdown hit Shanghai and other cities

Police obtained a Section 60 order for extra searching powers

Double murder probe as two teenagers, 16, stabbed to death a mile apart from each other

Liam Smith was killed in a suspected acid attack

Man found dead and covered in a ‘potentially hazardous’ substances was shot and subjected to acid attack, say police

Equipment and files damaged and looted by Eritrean soldiers at a hospital in Hawzen, Ethiopia

Kidnappings and looting cited in Ethiopia’s Tigray after truce

Residents line up for COVID-19 tests in Beijing

More anti-Covid protests in China triggered by deadly fire

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and opposition leader Imran Khan, center in seated, addresses to his supporters during a rally, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan says his party will quit all assemblies

Donald Trump

Donald Trump criticised over dinner with white nationalist and Kanye West

Latest News

See more Latest News

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe called the report's findings "horrifying"

London Fire Brigade boss vows to sack racist and sexist firefighters as report finds 'horrifying' prejudice
Vladimir Makei

Belarus foreign minister dies at 64

London's Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland slammed for 'ridiculous' prices including £10 hot dogs and £8 candy floss
Christmas Market in Birmingham

Car drives into crowd of hundreds at packed Christmas market prompting three arrests

Italy Landslide

One dead and 12 missing after landslide on Italian island

Russia Ukraine War

Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city

Weir had a glittering decade-long career for Scotland

Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir dies aged 52, six years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth take part in the Duchess of Sussex's first royal engagement four years ago

Queen feared Harry was 'a little over-in-love' with Meghan and dismissed Oprah interview as 'nonsense'
The alleged attempted kidnapper drove a dark hatchback, police said

Police searching for man who 'tried to kidnap' 15-year-old girl at Manchester bus stop

O allegedly committed the offence five years ago

Squid Game actor charged with sexual misconduct after 'touching woman's body' in 2017

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh 25/11/22

'We give so much yet we feel so undervalued': Nurse expresses 'pain' of stagnant income for 20 years
stalking victim

'I felt like a hostage in my own home': Stalking victim shares experience of builder's 'controlling' behaviour
James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

nick mental health

Devastated mother denounces ‘stretched’ mental health staff after her son took his life hours after being discharged
Nick Ferrari 25/11/22

'She should come home and serve her time': Filmmaker Andrew Drury lambasts Shamima Begum

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11- Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Putin may 'sit winter out' to fracture Ukraine's willpower and Western support
China-controlled CCTV in UK

China-controlled CCTV is 'concerning', says Professor Fraser Sampson

Caller opens up about damp and mould in house

'It's breaking my marriage': Caller opens up about heartbreaking impacts of damp and mould in home
James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit