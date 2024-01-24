Girls found dead in Norwich home alongside father and aunt died of knife wounds to the neck, police say

Police said Jasmin Kuczynska , aged 12 and Natasha Kuczynska, aged eight, died of knife wounds to the neck
Police said Jasmin Kuczynska , aged 12 and Natasha Kuczynska, aged eight, died of knife wounds to the neck. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Two girls found dead alongside other members of their family in a house near Norwich died of knife wounds to the neck, police have said.

The bodies of Jasmin Kuczynska, 12, and Natasha Kuczynska, eight, were found in Costessey, near Norwich on Friday.

Previous post-mortems carried out on Sunday 21 January on the body of the girls' father Bartlomiej Kuczynski, 45, and their aunt Kanticha Sukpengpanao, 36, found they also died from knife wounds to the neck.

Detectives have confirmed that the deaths of Kanticha, Jasmin and Natasha are being treated as murder.

The death of Bartlomiej is not being treated as suspicious and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death, Norfolk police said.

The girls' aunt Kanticha, 36, is understood to have been visiting from Thailand
Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess, who is leading the investigation, said: “We understand how incredibly shocking this incident is for all involved and for the wider community and that this latest update adds to the sense of heartbreak. Our thoughts are with the family of the those found at the property grieving such a traumatic loss.

“We would like to thank the community for their help and will continue to provide reassurance patrols in the area. A cordon will remain on at the address whilst we finalise our detailed examination of the scene.”

The four bodies were discovered by police at a house in Allan Bedford Crescent after a call from a member of the public on Friday morning.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct due to a 999 call made from a man at the address earlier on Friday morning, which did not result in the deployment of officers, and over police contact at the address on December 14, relating to a missing person inquiry.

