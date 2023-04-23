Girl's four-month-old puppy stolen in Wigan while she played on swing in her garden

A police search is underway in Wigan after a four-month-old puppy was stolen from a girl as she played on a swing in her garden. Picture: GMP

By Chris Samuel

A police search is underway in Wigan after a four-month-old puppy was stolen from a girl as she played on a swing in her garden.

The pup, named Dotty, was snatched in Moor Road in Orrell at 6.50pm on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force put out an appeal for information on its Wigan West Facebook page which included two photos of Dotty, who was wearing a "flowery" collar.

The suspect, who was described as being of mixed-race man in his 30s, was wearing a black jumper that had "SECURITY" on the front.

Police said the puppy is 'still very young'. Picture: GMP

He trespassed into the garden, took the dog from the girl, before running off in an unknown direction, the force said.

Police have appealed for anyone who has seen Dotty to get in contact. Picture: GMP

Police have urged anyone with any knowledge of the theft, or have had any sighting of the dog to get in contact.