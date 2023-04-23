Ben Kentish 4pm - 7pm
Girl's four-month-old puppy stolen in Wigan while she played on swing in her garden
23 April 2023, 17:34 | Updated: 23 April 2023, 17:40
A police search is underway in Wigan after a four-month-old puppy was stolen from a girl as she played on a swing in her garden.
The pup, named Dotty, was snatched in Moor Road in Orrell at 6.50pm on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force put out an appeal for information on its Wigan West Facebook page which included two photos of Dotty, who was wearing a "flowery" collar.
The suspect, who was described as being of mixed-race man in his 30s, was wearing a black jumper that had "SECURITY" on the front.
He trespassed into the garden, took the dog from the girl, before running off in an unknown direction, the force said.
Police have urged anyone with any knowledge of the theft, or have had any sighting of the dog to get in contact.