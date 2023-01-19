'Girls like you, I kill': Alex Scott reveals chilling kidnap threat from Moscow taxi driver

Alex Scott was threatened with kidnap in Russia. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Football broadcaster Alex Scott was threatened with kidnap and murder while working in Moscow at the World Cup in Russia, she has revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Writing in a new book, BBC pundit and former footballer Ms Scott said how the incident happened when she took an Uber back to her hotel after a game at the 2018 tournament, rather than a pre-booked car arranged by the corporation.

Ms Scott, 38, said that soon after she got into her Uber the driver said: "Girls like you, I kill."

She said that she desperately told the driver that she had met Russian president Vladimir Putin earlier that day, adding that he was a friend, the Mirror reported.

The World Cup took place before Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine last year, but four years after the Kremlin had annexed Crimea.

Ms Scott retired from football earlier that year. Picture: Getty

She won several trophies including the FA Cup during her playing days. Picture: Getty

Alex Scott with fellow pundit Phil Neville during the 2018 World Cup. Picture: Getty

Ms Scott wrote in her autobiography, How (Not) To Be Strong: "He looked at me and said – in English – 'Tell them they will never see you again.'

The driver then began speaking in Russian into his phone, which was translated into English. She said that among the threats that came out was a description of "how he takes girls like me, how they never make it home".

Ms Scott was able to message her agent, to tell them to send out a search party if she was not back at the hotel within 15 minutes.

The former Arsenal and England star said she brought up photos of her meeting with Mr Putin.

Read more: Alex Scott responds to Digby Jones after he said he 'can't stand' her accent

Read more: 'Russian victory in Ukraine is inevitable' Putin declares in menacing new speech

She told the driver: "If I don’t see Putin tomorrow, he will find you," after which the driver changed his mind.