The Global Awards 2024: Highlights and all this year's winners

22 March 2024, 07:00

The Global Awards winners for 2024 have been announced!
LBC

By LBC

The Global Awards 2024 winners have been revealed celebrating the achievements of music, entertainment, and podcasting’s biggest stars.

In its seventh successive year, The Global Awards brings together and celebrates Global’s radio stations and platforms – including Capital, Heart, Smooth Radio, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, and Global Player, the official LBC app – as well some of the biggest stars and creators across music, entertainment and podcasting.

Today, Global is excited to reveal the 2024 winners on air, online and on Global Player to fans with RAYE and Calvin Harris winning big this year with three awards each.

Taylor Swift won Best Female while Tate McRae was named Rising Star and Jung Kook was voted Best Fans by listeners on Global Player.

My Therapist Ghosted Me, which sees Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally give unsubstantiated but upfront and honest advice on a plethora of issues, was awarded Best Podcast.

After winning Best British Act, Best Pop and Best Song, RAYE said: "I just want to say thank you so much to Capital and The Global Awards for my beautiful awards. I’m very, very grateful! Thank you for supporting me from the beginning, and for playlisting my music... I owe you so much and I’m very grateful. So, lots of love, and thank you!”

Another triple-winner, Calvin Harris, who won Most Played 2023, Best Dance and Best Male said: “Thank you to Global for these three awards here. Unbelievable! Thank you to Capital, Capital Dance and Heart for playing the songs. You know, it’s still a buzz getting your tune played on the radio. So, these are going to stay in the studio, and hopefully inspire me to make some more decent tunes that will get played. And until then, thank you very much and all the best. Cheers!”

Take a look below at who won at this year's Global Awards:

MOST PLAYED 2023

CALVIN HARRIS, ELLIE GOULDING – ‘MIRACLE’

BEST SONG

CASSÖ, D-BLOCK EUROPE & RAYE – ‘PRADA’

BEST MALE

CALVIN HARRIS

BEST FEMALE

TAYLOR SWIFT

BEST GROUP

TAKE THAT

BEST POP

RAYE

BEST BRITISH ACT

RAYE

BEST CLASSICAL

ANNA LAPWOOD

BEST HIP HOP & RnB

CENTRAL CEE

BEST ROCK & INDIE

FOO FIGHTERS

BEST DANCE

CALVIN HARRIS

GLOBAL LEGEND

ELTON JOHN

RISING STAR

TATE MCRAE

BEST FANS

JUNG KOOK

BEST PODCAST

MY THERAPIST GHOSTED ME

