‘Go f*** yourself’ Russian warship Moskva blown up in Ukrainian missile strike

14 April 2022, 08:47 | Updated: 14 April 2022, 09:23

Ukrainian authorities today claimed to have destroyed the Russian naval vessel Moskva (pictured) with two missiles, although Moscow said the warship was ruined in a fire onboard.
Ukrainian authorities today claimed to have destroyed the Russian naval vessel Moskva (pictured) with two missiles, although Moscow said the warship was ruined in a fire onboard. Picture: Getty

By Lauren Lewis

Ukrainian authorities today claimed to have destroyed the Russian naval vessel Moskva with two missiles.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kyiv's military said Russia's Moskva was hit by two "Neptune" missiles yesterday evening, without providing evidence.

Odesa governor Maksim Marchenko wrote on Telegram: "It has been confirmed that the missile cruiser Moscow today went exactly where it was sent by our border guards on Snake Island! Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage to the Russian ship. Glory to Ukraine!"

Marchenko was referring to an incident on Snake Island where Ukrainian defenders were hailed heroes in late February for telling the Moskva to "go f**k yourself" when it demanded they surrender.

It was not immediately clear whether ship, a Soviet-era Slava class guided missile cruiser and the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, had sunk but a Telegram channel with Russian military links said it had rolled over and gone down.

The channel claimed the Moskva was hit twice on the port side after Ukrainian drones managed to "distract" the warship's early warning systems.

However, Moscow told Tass News Agency the warship was "badly damaged" when ammunition exploded after a fire broke out onboard.

The vessel's crew of 510 were evacuated safely, the statement added, without giving details on what caused the blaze but adding the incident is being "investigated".

The Moskva becomes the second major Russian ship damaging since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24 after Kyiv's forces destroyed the Orsk, a landing support ship held in the Sea of Azov.

The besieged southern port city Mariupol was on the verge of surrender last night after 1,062 Ukrainian soldiers, including 162 officers, holed up in the Azovstal steelworks appeared to surrender to Vladimir Putin's forces.

Moscow claimed soldiers from the the 36th Marine Brigade had voluntarily laid down their arms and said their forces had taken control of Mariupol's port. Kyiv has denied the claims.

Ukraine's President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy lat night said: "Russian forces are increasing their activities on the southern and eastern fronts, attempting to avenge their defeats."

Russian forces on Tuesday secured the city's theatre, which was bombed by Moscow's men as more than 400 children and their families sheltered inside on March 16.

Read more: Channel migrants to be sent to Rwanda in radical move to smash people smuggling gangs

Mariupol has been under near-constant assault from Russian troops since the war started nearly seven weeks ago.

It became a symbolic image of Russian aggression after a maternity unit in the city was hit in a "direct strike" in March, despite being clearly marked as an operational hospital. At least five people, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child, died in the attack.

An Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) report published yesterday said those responsible for a missile attack on Mariupol's maternity hospital had "committed a war crime".

The report also accused Putin of "clear patterns or international humanitarian law violations" and said civilian casualties could have been avoided if Russia respected international obligations.

It found targeted killings, forced disappearances and abductions of civilians, journalists and officials were carried out "routinely" and said those responsible for a missile attack on Mariupol's maternity hospital had "committed a war crime".

The Moskva becomes the second major Russian ship damaging since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24 after Kyiv's forces destroyed the Orsk (pictured) a landing support ship held in the Sea of Azov.
The Moskva becomes the second major Russian ship damaging since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24 after Kyiv's forces destroyed the Orsk (pictured) a landing support ship held in the Sea of Azov. Picture: Alamy

Read more: New York subway shooting suspect arrested after 30-hour manhunt

Moscow was said to have deployed mobile crematoriums in the city in an attempt to hide the scale of Russia's attacks.

Ukrainian officials said up to 10,000 people had been killed in the city.

The city's Mayor said Mariupol can no longer be compared to the tragedies in Chechnya or Aleppo, instead saying "this is the new Auschwitz and Majdanek".

Earlier this week the UK's Ministry of Defence warned that Putin may have resorted to using "phosphorous bombs" on targets in Mariupol as Moscow's forces try to take the city.

"Russian forces prior use of phosphorous munitions in the Donetsk Oblast raises the possibility of their future employment in Mariupol as fighting for the city intensifies," said the MoD.

White phosphorus is used for illumination at night or to create a smokescreen, but when it is deployed as a weapon it causes horrific burns.

President Zelenskyy has previously accused Russia of using the chemical.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Protesters climbed onto a lorry in Chiswick

Eco zealots scale fuel tanker in London causing rush hour chaos in the capital

Motorists are braced for the busiest Bank Holiday getaway in eight years

28 million trips as Brits prepare for busiest Easter getaway in eight years

Boris Johnson is set to receive another fine, according to reports

Boris 'braced for second partygate fine' as police continue probe of 12 events

The Global Awards have been announced

The Global Awards 2022: Ed Sheeran scoops three awards as full list of winners revealed

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard outside the court in Virginia.

Johnny Depp's friend tearfully claims Amber Heard's 'lies' have 'wrecked actor's life'

Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prime Minister Boris Johnson are set to announce plans to tackle illegal migrant crossings.

Channel migrants to be sent to Rwanda in radical move to smash people smuggling gangs

Chloe Thompson, 42, now of Borough Road, Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to the three crimes.

Trans ex-soldier flashed penis and used wheelie bin for 'repugnant' sex act

Harry and Meghan will be in the Netherlands later this week. Inset: King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima

Harry and Meghan 'to be snubbed by Dutch royal family' during Invictus Games visit

Shiels apologised for his comments

Football boss sorry for saying women concede goals because they get more emotional

New York Police Department have arrested Frank R James after the shooting on the city's subway.

New York subway shooting suspect arrested after 30-hour manhunt

A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed to death

London: Boy, 16, stabbed to death after police called to reports of fight

Louise lost her son during the first lockdown

Grieving mum whose son died in lockdown says 'it was just a cake' defence of Boris 'must stop'
Destroyed buildings in Mariupol. Inset: Pro-Russian soldiers in the city

Ukrainian soldiers 'battle in tunnels' under Mariupol with city set to fall to Russia

The children were taken to hospital after the blaze

Two children, aged 3 and 5, die after Preston house fire

There will not be any ICO prosecution over the leak of Matt Hancock's kiss

No prosecutions over leaked footage of Hancock kissing aide

Greliak was jailed for 18 years

'Dangerous and manipulative' rapist caught after filming crimes on phone

Latest News

See more Latest News

Moskva

Ukraine says missiles hit Russian flagship as crew evacuates

Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre – London

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching in NY club
Russia crackdown

Kremlin crackdown silences war protesters

Subway shooting

Police search for motive over New York subway shooting

Crows fly over an anti-aircraft missile installed on a warship

Ukraine claims to have caused ‘serious damage’ after striking Russian flagship
Biden Russia Ukraine War

Biden agrees to send artillery and helicopters to Ukraine after Zelensky call
Subway Shooting

Man charged with terrorism offence over New York subway shooting
Subway Shooting

Suspect arrested over New York subway shooting

France Presidential Election

Le Pen warns against sending weapons to Ukraine

Subway Shooting

New York police hunt gunman after subway shooting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Secretary of State for Wales defended the Prime Minister over partygate fines

Nick Ferrari challenges Welsh Secretary over Boris Johnson's partygate fine
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 13/04 | Watch again

Tory MP: Partygate fines were 'a bit harsh' on Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak

Tory MP: Partygate fines 'a bit harsh' on Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak
Ruby was speaking to the LBC Legal Hour

Does the PM now have a criminal conviction? LBC's Daniel Barnett explains
From Covid infection to being fined: Eddie Mair's painstaking timeline on partygate and Boris

From Covid infection to the fine: Eddie Mair's painstaking timeline on partygate and Boris
Caller got bigger fine than Boris and Rishi on way to see dying Dad

Caller got bigger fine than Boris and Rishi on way to see dying Dad
'Their positions are untenable': Caller says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak 'must go'

'Their positions are untenable': Caller says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak 'must go'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/04 | Watch again

David Lammy's passionate call for Boris Johnson to resign over partygate fine

David Lammy's passionate call for Boris Johnson to resign over partygate fine
Alastair Campell: 'Complete charlatan' Boris Johnson must resign over partygate fine

Alastair Campell: 'Complete charlatan' Boris Johnson must resign over partygate fine

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police