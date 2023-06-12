Golfer tackled to ground by security after racing onto green to spray champagne over Canadian Open winner

Adam Hadwin was tackled to the ground. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A golfer who raced onto the green at the Canadian Open to congratulate the competition winner was shocked to find himself shoulder-charged to the ground by an over-zealous security guard.

Adam Hadwin was quick out of the blocks to spray champagne over his compatriot Nick Taylor after an unlikely long-distance putt on Sunday - but an eagle-eyed steward was just as quick.

The security guard, mistaking Hadwin for a fan, tackled him onto the grass just as he was preparing to congratulate Taylor.

Others soon explained the guard's mistake, and he helped Hadwin up from the ground before apologising and putting his arm around his shoulder.

World no. 70 Hadwin, who finished 12th in the tournament, was not badly hurt, and made light of the incident on social media later.

Following Nick Taylor’s winning putt, security tackled Adam Hadwin while he was trying to celebrate with Taylor, mistaking him for a fan. pic.twitter.com/G2ZaQhEhIK — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 12, 2023

Taylor, the winner, himself said: "Corner of my eye I saw he got a nice tackle there. I hope he’s all right.

"He was upright when I saw him later, so I hope he doesn’t wake up tomorrow morning with any broken ribs or anything."

His wife said later that Hadwin hadn't suffered any serious injuries in the tackle.

"Sorry to leave y’all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed,"Jessica Hadwin tweeted.

Adam Hadwin, left, is stopped by a security guard. Picture: Alamy

"I’m thrilled to report that Adam is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologised to the security guard for being tackled."

Taylor won the tournament by sinking a 72-foot putt, which made him the first home winner of the Canadian Open since 1954, beating Englishman Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff.

Nick Taylor was the first Canadian to win the Canadian Open since 1954. Picture: Alamy

Taylor said after the tournament: "I'm speechless. This is for all the guys that are here.

"This is for my family at home. This is the most incredible feeling."