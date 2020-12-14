Google services down: YouTube, Gmail and Google Docs suffer global outage

14 December 2020, 12:44 | Updated: 14 December 2020, 13:33

Gmail was one of the services affected
Gmail was one of the services affected. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Google services including YouTube, Gmail and Google Docs have gone down for users around the world, leaving people unable to access the busy platforms.

Downdetector, which monitors website outages, recorded a spike in issues on Monday morning.

The technology giant's service status website confirmed the firm's entire suite of apps had suffered an outage.

It did not confirm what had caused the issue or a timeframe for when services would return online.

Google said it was "aware of the problem" and that it had left the "majority" of users unable to access its services.

It said: "We’re aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users.

"The affected users are unable to access Gmail. We will provide an update by 12/14/20, 12:12 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem."

Some of Google's services are among the most widely used in the world.

YouTube has more than two billion active users, while Gmail is the world's most popular email platform with other 1.5 billion users.

Many took to social media to share their frustration with the outage, with the technology giant quickly trending on Twitter.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rubble and debris remain around towering grain silos gutted in the massive August explosion at the Beirut port (Hussein Malla/AP)

Lebanon’s caretaker PM will not meet prosecutor in port blast probe
James Blunt reveals how he prevented World War III

James Blunt reveals how he prevented World War III

A freshly-dug grave sits at the Motherwell Cemetery in Port Elizabeth, South Africa (Theo Jeftha/AP)

Eswatini’s prime minister dies with Covid-19 as virus surges in southern Africa
Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier dies aged 73

President-elect Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)

Electoral College meets to confirm Joe Biden’s victory in US election
Cathedral Shooting

Gunman shot dead by police at New York cathedral Christmas concert

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Here's everything you need to know about a no-deal Brexit

What could a no-deal Brexit mean for you? Everything you need to know
Coronavirus vaccine: A list of priority people will be decided by the government

Covid vaccine priority list: Who will get the vaccine first in the UK?
Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer not offended by honours and titles associated with British Empire

Sir Keir Starmer not offended by honours and titles associated with British Empire
"Leave the Twitter button alone," was Sir Keir's advice

'Leave the Twitter button alone,' Sir Keir's warns'Leave the Twitter button alone,' Sir Keir's warns politicians after Labour MP's tweet
Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer - watch live 9am

Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer - watch in full

Maajid Nawaz explains how UK can prosper post-Brexit: 'It's not all bad news'

Maajid Nawaz explains how UK can prosper post-Brexit: 'It's not all bad news'
Walking away from negotiations 'a mistake' warns ex-Taoiseach

Extending Brexit trade talks 'right thing to do' confirms ex-Taoiseach
Nigel Farage: Disruption caused by no-deal Brexit 'will be tiny'

Nigel Farage: Disruption caused by no-deal Brexit 'will be tiny'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London