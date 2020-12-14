Google services down: YouTube, Gmail and Google Docs suffer global outage

Gmail was one of the services affected. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Google services including YouTube, Gmail and Google Docs have gone down for users around the world, leaving people unable to access the busy platforms.

Downdetector, which monitors website outages, recorded a spike in issues on Monday morning.

The technology giant's service status website confirmed the firm's entire suite of apps had suffered an outage.

It did not confirm what had caused the issue or a timeframe for when services would return online.

Google said it was "aware of the problem" and that it had left the "majority" of users unable to access its services.

It said: "We’re aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users.

"The affected users are unable to access Gmail. We will provide an update by 12/14/20, 12:12 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem."

Some of Google's services are among the most widely used in the world.

YouTube has more than two billion active users, while Gmail is the world's most popular email platform with other 1.5 billion users.

Many took to social media to share their frustration with the outage, with the technology giant quickly trending on Twitter.