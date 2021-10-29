'None of us are safe': Former PM accuses UK of 'hoarding' Covid vaccines

29 October 2021, 08:40

Gordon Brown told LBC&squot;s Nick Ferrari developed countries such as the UK are "hoarding" Covid vaccines
Gordon Brown told LBC's Nick Ferrari developed countries such as the UK are "hoarding" Covid vaccines. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Gordon Brown has accused the UK of "hoarding" coronavirus vaccines and has warned the disease could "mutate and come back" if richer countries do not share jabs around the world.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former Prime Minister told LBC's Nick Ferrari that developed countries had over-ordered on vaccines, and now doses will go to waste unless they are shared around the globe.

"In America, Britain, the EU and Canada there's probably about 240m vaccines that are either lying in warehouses or are about to arrive in delivery contracts," said Mr Brown.

"The success of manufacturing production is such that we're producing 1.5 billion vaccines in the world every month - it will soon be two billion.

Read more: Government summons French ambassador in bitter row over post-Brexit fishing rights

Read more: Smiling Queen jokes as she presents poetry award on Zoom from Windsor Castle

"So there are enough vaccines if we distribute them properly to get them to the places that need them.

"Unfortunately we're hoarding them in some countries at the moment, and there's about 200m vaccines that could be airlifted out tomorrow and save hundreds of thousands of lives."

Mr Brown also warned that vaccines were key to completely defeating the virus, saying that Covid would "mutate" and "come back" if the whole world was not vaccinated.

"None of us are safe anywhere until everybody is vaccinated everywhere," he said.

"The World Health Organisation said this week that we have had five million deaths and there will be another five million deaths if we don't vaccinate.

Read more: Middle income families face paying ‘£3,000’ more in tax after Rishi Sunak’s Budget

Read more: Travel update: Red list reduced to zero in boost for holidays

"They've said that there has been 245 million cases round the world, and there's going to be another 200 million."

He said the world was only "just over halfway through" the pandemic.

"Unless we get vaccines to the countries that don't have them at the moment then the disease will spread, it will mutate," he said.

"We may think it's not going to hit us but it will come back in new variants and it will hit even the fully-vaccinated in Britain."

He said the global vaccine rollout was not an issue of supply but of coordination.

"There will be twelve billion vaccines have been produced by the end of the year, enough to vaccinate the whole world," he said.

"But we don't have them in the right places and I'm calling on the countries that have the vaccines and don't use them - and that's after boosters, and it's after vaccinating the young people, you've got extra vaccines because you've over-ordered - get them to the countries that need them.

Read more: E-cigarettes could be prescribed on NHS in world first to tackle smoking habits

Read more: Eco protesters tell court they feel 'bullied' as £900k cost of blockades is revealed

"Let's get the world vaccinated and let's feel safe, otherwise these vaccines are going to be wasted.

"They're going to pass their expiry date.

"It's criminal to see vaccines wasted when they could save lives."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Protestors blocked the M25 between junction 28 and 29

Eco mob storm M25 in Essex after telling court they felt 'bullied'

The President and the First Lady departed for Europe on Thursday

Biden touches down in Europe ahead of G20 and COP26

E-cigarettes will be available on the NHS.

E-cigarettes could be prescribed on NHS in world first to tackle smoking habits

The Queen presented the poetry award on Zoom.

Smiling Queen jokes as she presents poetry award on Zoom from Windsor Castle

Protests will take place again in the lead up to the COP meeting in Glasgow.

Greta Thunberg to join climate protests in London ahead of Cop26 summit

The seal is being protected by police.

'Thoughtless humans' hurl stones at dying seal as police attempt to protect animal

Angela Rayner apologised for her comments amid concerns over MP safety.

Angela Rayner apologises 'unreservedly' for calling Tories 'scum' at conference

Facebook's company name will be Meta following a rebranding exercise

Facebook changes company name to Meta as part of major rebrand

Trawler 'Cornelis-Gert Jan' was detained by French authorities

Government summons French ambassador in bitter row over post-Brexit fishing rights

All countries have been removed from England's travel red list.

Travel update: Red list reduced to zero in boost for holidays

A man has been sentenced for sending Angela Rayner a threatening email

Man sentenced for sending threatening email to Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner

A Malaysian gynaecologist has created the 'world's first unisex condom'.

'World's first unisex condom' created by Malaysian gynaecologist

Insulate Britain activists told a court they felt 'bullied' by the legal system

Eco protesters tell court they feel 'bullied' as £900k cost of blockades is revealed

The Chancellor’s cuts to booze duty will be scant consolation for people in Scotland struggling to heat their homes, writes Gina Davidson

Opinion: Rishi's Budget leaves an open goal for the SNP

MP criticises use of suicide vests in Bournemouth art show

Tory MP slams 'sick and offensive' suicide vest art show in Bournemouth

Rishi Sunak at a sweet shop during a visit to Bury Market in Lancashire

Middle income families face paying ‘£3,000’ more in tax after Rishi Sunak’s Budget

Latest News

See more Latest News

The River Kent in Burneside, Cumbria, has almost burst its banks already

'Danger to life' flood warning after a month's worth of rain falls in 24 hours
Amazon customers could have been subjected to a "brushing" scam

Amazon 'brushing': Scammers may have targeted over one million households
David Henderson has been found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft

Emiliano Sala: Flight organiser found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft
Danyal Hussein who is 19 - stabbed Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in a park in Wembley in June last year.

Teenager who murdered sisters in London park in 'pact with demon' jailed for life
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has defended cutting the price of a bottle of Prosecco

Chancellor defends Prosecco price cut claiming it is 'not the preserve of wealthy elites'
Extinction Rebellion protestors have broken into the UK's largest oil refinery

Extinction Rebellion activists block UK's largest oil refinery and scale silos
The US has granted a passport with an "X" gender recognition for a person who identifies as intersex

US issues first passport with 'X' gender after five-year legal battle
A British fishing trawler has been detained in France.

France detains British trawler in major escalation of Brexit fishing row
The Chancellor announced his Budget yesterday

Chancellor faces questions on Budget after insisting 'our plan is working'
Five men were arrested in Norwich.

Five arrested after four men found with stab wounds in Norwich

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale
'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts emissions calculator verdict on his avocados

'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts food emissions calculator
'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter
Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist

Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist
Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' Universal Credit taper rate

Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' pre-budget Universal Credit taper rate
Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10 | Watch again

UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director

UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director
Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace

Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace
Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had
Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police