Breaking News

Government summons French ambassador in bitter row over post-Brexit fishing rights

28 October 2021, 18:59 | Updated: 28 October 2021, 19:10

Trawler 'Cornelis-Gert Jan' was detained by French authorities
Trawler 'Cornelis-Gert Jan' was detained by French authorities. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson's Government has condemned "unjustified" French threats and summoned the country's ambassador in London as the dispute over fishing rights escalated.

The row over post-Brexit fishing rights has turned increasingly bitter, with a UK boat detained in a French port and threats of further action by the Paris government.

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the row have involved the UK's ambassador in Paris, Menna Rawlings, and Cabinet minister George Eustice talking to ministers in the French government.

But in a sign of growing concern in Westminster, Brexit minister Lord Frost chaired a meeting to consider the Government's response.

A Government spokesman said: “Lord Frost chaired a Ministerial meeting earlier today to consider the UK response to the measures set out by France yesterday.

“The proposed French actions are unjustified and do not appear to be compatible on the EU’s part with the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) or wider international law. We regret the confrontational language that has been consistently used by the French government on this issue, which makes this situation no easier to resolve.

“We have raised our concerns strongly with both the French and the EU Commission. As a next step, the Foreign Secretary has instructed Minister Morton to summon the French Ambassador.

“We repeat that the Government has granted 98% of licence applications from EU vessels to fish in the UK's waters and, as has consistently been made clear, will consider any further evidence on the remainder.”

France has detained a British fishing trawler and delivered a verbal warning to another.

The two boats were also fined on Wednesday after was said to have failed to comply with checks by police and the other was found not to hold a proper licence, the French maritime ministry said.

A statement posted by French Minister of the Sea Annick Girardin said checks had been carried out by authorities on boats in the Baie de Seine, near Le Havre, in the north of the country.

One trawler was fined for obstructing checks after it initially refused a request to to be boarded by police, but was later found not to have been in breach of regulations, the statement said.

The ministry said the second boat was not on a list of UK vessels with licences granted by the European Commission and France, and was subsequently ordered to divert to Le Havre.

Members of the fishing industry said the development shows the issue has been "politicised" by the French, who are "determined" to escalate the dispute.

Barrie Deas, from the National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations, the body representing fishermen in England, said: "It may be normal enforcement action but against the background of the threatening noises coming from the French government... it's very concerning.

"France seems determined to escalate this issue about licences and I suppose we have to wonder why."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Angela Rayner apologised for her comments amid concerns over MP safety.

Angela Rayner apologises 'unreservedly' for calling Tories 'scum' at conference

Breaking
Facebook's company name will be Meta following a rebranding exercise

Facebook changes company name to Meta as part of major rebrand

All countries have been removed from England's travel red list.

Travel update: Red list reduced to zero in boost for holidays

A man has been sentenced for sending Angela Rayner a threatening email

Man sentenced for sending threatening email to Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner

A Malaysian gynaecologist has created the 'world's first unisex condom'.

'World's first unisex condom' created by Malaysian gynaecologist

Insulate Britain activists told a court they felt 'bullied' by the legal system

Eco protesters tell court they feel 'bullied' as £900k cost of blockades is revealed

The Chancellor’s cuts to booze duty will be scant consolation for people in Scotland struggling to heat their homes, writes Gina Davidson

Opinion: Rishi's Budget leaves an open goal for the SNP

MP criticises use of suicide vests in Bournemouth art show

Tory MP slams 'sick and offensive' suicide vest art show in Bournemouth

Rishi Sunak at a sweet shop during a visit to Bury Market in Lancashire

Middle income families face paying ‘£3,000’ more in tax after Rishi Sunak’s Budget

The River Kent in Burneside, Cumbria, has almost burst its banks already

'Danger to life' flood warning after a month's worth of rain falls in 24 hours

Amazon customers could have been subjected to a "brushing" scam

Amazon 'brushing': Scammers may have targeted over one million households

David Henderson has been found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft

Emiliano Sala: Flight organiser found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft

Danyal Hussein who is 19 - stabbed Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in a park in Wembley in June last year.

Teenager who murdered sisters in London park in 'pact with demon' jailed for life

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has defended cutting the price of a bottle of Prosecco

Chancellor defends Prosecco price cut claiming it is 'not the preserve of wealthy elites'

Extinction Rebellion protestors have broken into the UK's largest oil refinery

Extinction Rebellion activists block UK's largest oil refinery and scale silos

The US has granted a passport with an "X" gender recognition for a person who identifies as intersex

US issues first passport with 'X' gender after five-year legal battle

Latest News

See more Latest News

A British fishing trawler has been detained in France.

France detains British trawler in major escalation of Brexit fishing row
The Chancellor announced his Budget yesterday

Chancellor faces questions on Budget after insisting 'our plan is working'
Five men were arrested in Norwich.

Five arrested after four men found with stab wounds in Norwich
Meat and flights could be limited to tackle climate change

'Eat less meat and fly less': Stark climate warning from Vallance ahead of COP26
France warned it will block British vessels from some ports if the post-Brexit dispute was not resolved.

No10 vows to retaliate against France as Brexit fishing row heightens over sanctions
Northumbrian Water has admitted illegally dumping raw sewage in a stream in 2017.

Northumbrian Water admits illegally dumping raw sewage into stream
The campaign is against rising cases of spiking in nightclubs and bars - both in drinks and by injection.

Girls' Night In: Thousands boycott nightclubs in protest as spiking cases rise
Glasgow is hosting the COP26 climate change summit.

Analysis: a fortnight where the planet's fate will be decided
Scottish Ambulance Service has sent 10 crews to the scene of the crash.

Major emergency response after woman and three children struck by car in South Lanarkshire
Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts emissions calculator verdict on his avocados

'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts food emissions calculator
'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter
Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist

Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist
Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' Universal Credit taper rate

Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' pre-budget Universal Credit taper rate
Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10 | Watch again

UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director

UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director
Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace

Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace
Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had
Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Budget 2021: Business will struggle as living wage rises, trade body warns

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police