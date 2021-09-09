Compulsory Covid jabs for all frontline health staff being considered by the Government

9 September 2021, 08:32

A consultation is being launched on plans to make the Covid vaccine mandatory for health and social care staff.
A consultation is being launched on plans to make the Covid vaccine mandatory for health and social care staff. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A six-week consultation on plans to make the Covid vaccine mandatory for all frontline health and care staff has been announced by the Government.

It will take views on whether the jab should be made compulsory for those in contact with patients and people receiving care.

If the plans get the go ahead, it will mean only those who are fully vaccinated, unless medically exempt, could be deployed to deliver health and care services.

All staff working in registered care homes in England must already be fully vaccinated by November 11, unless exempt.

As well as care home staff, anyone entering a care home, such as healthcare professionals, CQC inspectors, tradespeople, hairdressers and beauticians, must have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Read more: Covid vaccines mandatory for care home staff from November 11

Read more: Fury as MPs approve compulsory Covid vaccinations for care home staff

However, friends and relatives of the care home resident remain exempt from the regulations, as well as residents themselves, members of the emergency services and those offering bereavement support.

But the care industry has previously expressed concern over the impact mandatory vaccines will have on staffing levels and recruitment, and there are fears this could be seen if the requirement is rolled out more widely across the health system.

Last month, the Institute of Health and Social Care Management (IHSCM) surveyed more than 1,000 care managers.

The survey found that nine in 10 managers said their workplace was experiencing staff shortages or having difficulty recruiting.

The Government's new consultation will look at the possibility of extending the double vaccine requirement to those working on the frontline in health and care settings.

Read more: James O'Brien ponders mandatory vaccines and 'no jab no job' policies

Around 92% of NHS trust staff have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, with 88% of staff having received both doses, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) Social Care Working Group has already advised the overlap between the sectors makes a strong scientific case for there to be similar approaches to vaccination.

Read more: SAGE scientists say clear messaging 'key to make sure people stick to rules after jab'

The DHSC said the consultation would focus on the proposals, their scope, and any potential impact mandating vaccines could have on staffing and safety such as reducing staff sickness absence.

The process will also seek views on whether flu vaccines should be treated in the same way.

Staff, healthcare providers, stakeholders, patients and their families are being urged to take part, with a final decision expected this winter.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid urged all health and social care staff to be vaccinated, regardless of the outcome of the consultation.

He said: "Many patients being treated in hospitals and other clinical settings are most at risk of suffering serious consequences of Covid-19, and we must do what we can to protect them.

"It's so clear to see the impact vaccines have against respiratory viruses which can be fatal to the vulnerable, and that's why we're exploring mandatory vaccines for both Covid-19 and flu.

"We will consider the responses to the consultation carefully but, whatever happens, I urge the small minority of NHS staff who have not yet been jabbed to consider getting vaccinated - for their own health as well as those around them."

Latest News

See more Latest News

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus walk on a street in Tokyo (Koji Sasahara/AP)

Japan extends coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas
Staff members are said to be holed up inside a safe room in the Morrisons at a petrol station on Hengrove Way, Bristol.

Bristol: Armed officers deployed as man holds people at knifepoint in petrol station
HR advisor Steven Smith was sacked after complaining that he was not a "kid" and wanted more than three chicken nuggets for lunch.

Chicken nugget firing: HR advisor wins £5,000 payout after 3 nugget gripe
Police officers secure the area for forensics team to investigate the site of destroyed field hospital following a fire in North Macedonia’s northwestern city of Tetov (Visar Kyreziu/AP)

North Macedonia government to meet after blaze kills 14 at Covid hospital
Zebulon Simentov, the last known Jew living in Afghanistan, lights the candles in 2009 at the start of Shabbat in the synagogue he cared for in Kabul (David Goldman/AP)

Afghanistan’s last Jew leaves the country following Taliban takeover
The rebranding of the charity set up in honour of Sir Winston Churchill has been criticised

'Cancelled': Charity set up in Winston Churchill's honour overhauled in 'woke attack'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari reacted to the news

Furious Nick Ferrari reacts to army of NHS bureaucrats on £200k a year
Tory MP tells LBC why he abstained on health and social care tax rise vote

Tory MP tells LBC why he abstained on health and social care tax rise vote
'14 dead and it's only May', Nick Ferrari grills Met Police Commissioner on violent crime

'Eddie, where do I start?': Caller lists grievances with Gavin Williamson
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/09 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/09 | Watch again

James O'Brien reflected on the issue

James O'Brien's warning on ignoring the fine print on Boris Johnson's care deal
The care worker was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari [Stock Image]

National Insurance tax hike difference between 'petrol and meal' says care worker

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London