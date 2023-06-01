Breaking News

Government launches legal challenge over Covid inquiry demand for WhatsApps and documents

The government has launched legal action over the Covid inquiry. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Chris Samuel

The Cabinet Office is seeking a judicial review of Baroness Hallett’s order to release Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages, diaries and notebooks, it has said in a letter to the Covid Inquiry.

It was given a deadline of 4pm on Thursday to provide messages between the former prime minister and his advisers during the pandemic, as well as his diaries and notebooks.

But it has so far refused to hand over some of the documents, arguing the department has no duty to share "unambiguously irrelevant" material.

Lady Hallett has demanded that the government hand them over without any amendments.

The Cabinet Office, in a letter to the inquiry, said it was bringing a judicial review challenge "with regret" but that there were "important issues of principle at stake".

Boris Johnson's team said yesterday that all the information the inquiry requested had been given to the Cabinet Office. Picture: Getty

"The Cabinet Office has today sought leave to bring a judicial review," the letter reads.

"We do so with regret and with an assurance that we will continue to co-operate fully with the inquiry before, during and after the jurisdictional issue in question is determined by the courts, specifically whether the inquiry has the power to compel production of documents and messages which are unambiguously irrelevant to the inquiry's work, including personal communications and matters unconnected to the Government's handling of Covid.

"We consider there to be important issues of principle at stake here, affecting both the rights of individuals and the proper conduct of government. The request for unambiguously irrelevant material goes beyond the powers of the inquiry.

Boris Johnson's call for the information he submitted to the Cabinet Office to be handed over to the inquiry put pressure on Rishi Sunak to provide the requested material. Picture: Getty

"Individuals, junior officials, current and former ministers and departments should not be required to provide material that is irrelevant to the inquiry's work. It represents an unwarranted intrusion into other aspects of the work of government.

"It also represents an intrusion into their legitimate expectations of privacy and protection of their personal information."

On Thursday afternoon the inquiry confirmed that it had received a response from the department in relation to section 21 notice it had issued regarding the documents.

It said in a statement: "At 4pm today the chair of the UK COVID public inquiry was served a copy of a claim form by the Cabinet Office seeking to commence judicial review proceedings against the chair's ruling of 22 May 2023."

The inquiry added that further information will be given at a preliminary hearing at 10.30am on June 6.

Mr Johnson's team said on Wednesday afternoon that all the information the inquiry requested had been given to the Cabinet Office.

His spokesperson said the former PM wanted the department to "urgently" hand over the material, which piled further pressure on Rishi Sunak to provide the documents.

"While Mr Johnson understands the government's position, and does not seek to contradict it, he is perfectly happy for the Inquiry to have access to this material in whatever form it requires," his spokesperson said.

"Mr Johnson cooperated with the Inquiry in full from the beginning of this process and continues to do so. Indeed, he established the Inquiry. He looks forward to continuing to assist the Inquiry with its important work."