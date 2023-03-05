‘I do believe he’s innocent’: Senior cabinet minister defends Boris after MPs say Covid rule breaches were 'obvious'

5 March 2023, 12:18 | Updated: 5 March 2023, 13:21

Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris defends Boris Johnson
Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris defends Boris Johnson. Picture: Parliament/LBC
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A senior cabinet has defended Boris Johnson after a group of top MPs found Covid rule breaches during 'partygate' gatherings would have been "obvious".

A report by the Privileges Committee said that Mr Johnson may have misled the House by failing to tell the Commons about his own knowledge of 'Partygate' gatherings where the rules or guidance had been broken.

It said MPs may also have been misled by Mr Johnson's assertion that he relied upon repeated assurances that the rules had not been broken.

But Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has defended his former boss Mr Johnson, telling LBC he believes he his innocent.

Speaking to LBC's Andrew Castle on Sunday, Mr Heaton-Harris said: "[Boris] wants to make sure he comes through privileges, as he should do, properly unscathed.

"Because I do believe he’s innocent and I do believe that will be the case."

Boris Johnson insists he never misled Parliament
Boris Johnson insists he never misled Parliament. Picture: Parliament

Read More: Boris 'a piece of work' says ex-EU chief who negotiated Brexit as Johnson mounts opposition to Sunak's deal

Read More: Boris Johnson could face by-election after top MPs say Covid rule breaches would have been 'obvious' to former PM

The NI Secretary continued: "I became Boris’ chief whip about two or three months into this whole thing. I asked him questions myself - I would not have taken that job had I not believe the answers I was given."

"I believe he never knowingly misled parliament," he added.

Mr Johnson could be suspended from the House of Commons for a month and face a by-election after the Privileges Committee's findings.

Senior parliamentary sources consider the report to be damning enough for Mr Johnson to face suspension from the Commons for more than a month, meaning he may face a by-election, The Times reports.

Boris Johnson attends gathering during lockdown
Boris Johnson attends gathering during lockdown. Picture: Parliament

Mr Johnson has said he believes Partygate events were "within the rules" - despite committee saying evidence suggested Covid rule breaches would have been "obvious" to him at the time.

The report, published by the Privileges Committee, also said there was evidence "that those who were advising Mr Johnson about what to say to the press and in the House were themselves struggling to contend that some gatherings were within the rules".

The Director of Communications in Number 10 at the time said: "I'm struggling to come up with a way this one is in the rules in my head," the report stated.

Speaking after the committee of MPs' initial 24-page report Mr Johnson said: "I believed what we were doing was within the conformity of the COVID regulations."

He added: "I believe implicitly that these events were within the rules."

He went on: "There's been no contempt here."The former prime minister will give evidence to the Privileges Committee in the week beginning March 20, though Mr Johnson has already said he feels "vindicated".

The committee has confirmed that the report is only one aspect of their investigation and said final conclusions will be set out "only when we have heard oral evidence from Mr Johnson."

Chris Rock (Anthony Devlin/AP)

Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap at Oscars in Netflix show

A fire at Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar district (Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP)

Fire hits crowded Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

It comes after more than a decade of talks

'Historic agreement': One hundred nations sign treaty to protect planet's oceans after decade of talks

Exclusive
Chris Kaba was fatally shot in the head by a Metropolitan Police officer on September 5

'I need justice for my son': Chris Kaba’s mum and dad say 'huge gap' has been left in their family’s lives

King Charles coronation is taking place in May

Harry and Meghan confirm invite to King Charles' Coronation - but refuse to say if they will attend

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman promise to get tough on boat crossings

'Enough is enough': Asylum seekers in small boats to be banned from UK as Sunak vows to end 'immoral' crossings

Hawksbill Sea Turtle

Nations reach accord to protect marine life on high seas

Part of the wreckage of the boat that washed ashore in southern Italy

Athlete who died in shipwreck off Italy ‘left Pakistan to help disabled son’

Prince Harry and Meghan were recently asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage in Windsor

Harry and Meghan 'to get Prince Andrew's Buckingham Palace apartment' after Frogmore eviction

Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie on the ground after derailing in Ohio

Ohio hit by second cargo train derailment in a month

Fares in England and Wales will jump by up to 5.9% on average

Train passengers hit by biggest fare hike in a decade costing commuters hundreds more a year

A man shovels snow off the roof of a store in Crestline, California

Teenage hikers rescued after days stuck in California snowstorm

Election 2024 CPAC

Donald Trump vows to ‘finish what we started’ in speech to Republicans

Self-help author Marianne Williamson speaks to the crowd (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Self-help author is first Democrat to challenge Joe Biden for party nomination

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman promise to get tough on boat crossings

'Enough is enough': Sunak vows to end 'immoral' small boats crossing Channel as home secretary prepares new laws

Greece Train Collision

Court appearance of station master in Greece train crash delayed

Israel Politics

Israelis protest against legal overhaul plans for ninth week

Kylie Minogue has performed at successive Royal concerts

Kylie Minogue snubs King's Coronation concert invite due to rising republican mood in her native Australia
Tunisia Protests

Tunisians march against inflation and president’s squeeze on dissent

Harry and Meghan were booted out of Frogmore Cottage this week

Prince Harry says 'I've always felt different' to rest of Royal Family in televised 'trauma talk'
Parts of the UK are set for their coldest day of 2023 so far

New arctic blast to bring coldest day of the year so far with temperatures set to plunge to -4C
Malta summit

Mediterranean countries push for more solidarity in migrant crisis

Thailand cave

Friends and family in Thailand remember boy rescued from cave

Ukrainian APC

Civilians flee embattled city as Ukrainian pullout looms

Indonesia Fuel Depot Fire

Search for survivors following deadly Indonesia fuel depot fire

The planes were scrambled from RAF Coningsby

Supersonic RAF jets scrambled to escort plane which lost contact, causing sonic boom heard across central England

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Jill Rutter on Sue Gray appointment.

Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff
Patsy Stevenson writes for LBC

Without tougher Met reforms women cannot trust the police and cannot feel safe in London writes Patsy Stevenson
James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

Partially blind caller on Auriol Grey

Caller stresses danger of cyclists to disabled people after ‘disgusting’ sentence given to partially-blind woman
Nick Ferrari outraged by listener who blames conservatives for Abedi bombings

Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories
Andrew Marr asks who has the appetite to reopen the Brexit fight

Who is ready to reopen the Brexit fight, asks Andrew Marr - as Boris Johnson draws battle lines
Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed
'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit