Govt wants to give itself permission to turn bases into migrant camps 'without consulting locals and councils'

14 April 2023, 15:12 | Updated: 14 April 2023, 15:13

The Government wants to make the process to convert bases into migrant camps easier
The Government wants to make the process to convert bases into migrant camps easier. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Military bases and other sites will be permitted to be transformed into migrant camps without input from communities and councils under new laws.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Changes to the planning rules will make it easier for ministers to put asylum seekers onto land owned by the Government.

It is trying to find about 25,000 places to get them out of hotels. There about 51,000 migrants in about 400 hotels, which costs £6M a day.

But with ministers braced for legal challenges from furious residents who worry about safety and pressure on local services, as well as the councils and MPs representing them, the Government is poised to stop its latest migrant plan from being held up in the courts, The Times reports.

Read more: Government spent £2bn on asylum costs in year since Rwanda deal was struck

The Rwanda deal, which would see migrants deported to the East African state in a bid to deter asylum seekers from arriving in small boats over the Channel, is in stasis after legal challenges.

A change of use to a piece of land must receive planning permission, but a clause in the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, which is making its way through Parliament, will make it easier to change use on crown land.

RAF Wethersfield is among the sites the Government wants to turn into a migrant camp
RAF Wethersfield is among the sites the Government wants to turn into a migrant camp. Picture: Alamy

It would not need planning approval from councils and would just need approval from the housing secretary, the post held by Michael Gove.

Ministers would be able to use the system if the development is considered to be of "national importance"cor urgent.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "The number of people arriving in the UK who require accommodation has reached record levels and has put our asylum system under incredible strain.

Read more: Cannabis-smoking parents guilty of Christmas Day murder of their baby - days after he was placed back in their care

"We have been clear that the use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable. There are currently more than 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels, costing the UK taxpayer £6 million a day.

"The Home Office is committed to making every effort to reduce hotel use and limit the burden on the taxpayer."

The plans come after the Government had to scrap its proposal to use RAF Linton-on-Ouse in North Yorkshire as a migrant centre when it failed to get planning permission in the face of local resistance.

Suella Braverman is championing the Government's anti-small boats strategy
Suella Braverman is championing the Government's anti-small boats strategy. Picture: Alamy

It wants to use RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, RAF Wethersfield in Essex, and a former prison site in East Sussex.

A barge is also on the way from Italy to help house some migrants.

The High Court is due to hear a case for an injunction against its plans for the Wethersfield site, and challenges against other sites and the barge - destined for Portland in Dorset - are planned.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said while the process would be streamlined for changes to crown land, it would not change what is and isn’t approved, while the Home Office says it speaks to councils about the sites as early as possible.

Meanwhile, Mabli Jones, of the charity Asylum Matters, warned segregating migrants into camps without consulting communities "inevitably leads to community tensions" and could help create targets for far-right groups.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Keith Bettison was sentenced to 14 years for the murder of his wife, and nine concurrent years for six counts of sexual assault.

London bus driver who strangled wife exposed as paedophile during murder investigation

Leaked Documents

Guardsman accused over records leak to appear in court

Hands-free driving is being introduced on UK motorways

Ford launches hands-free driving on motorways as UK becomes first European country to greenlight system

An OnlyFans model who was taking scantily clad pictures in a cave had to be rescued by lifeguards after being trapped when the tide came in.

OnlyFans model taking scantily clad pics in cave has to be rescued by RNLI after tide comes in

The government has spent £2bn in asylum costs in the last year.

Government spent £2bn on asylum costs in year since Rwanda deal was struck

Breaking
The player previously was at Everton

Ex-Everton player to face no further action after being arrested on suspicion of child sex offences

Breaking
The baby was burnt and beaten.

Cannabis-smoking parents guilty of Christmas Day murder of their baby - days after he was placed back in their care

Submarine base

Russia’s Pacific fleet put on high alert for snap drills

Big Breakfast house sold for £4.3million after owners of the 'cursed' six-bed telly location slash price by over £1.4million

Big Breakfast house sold for £4.3million after owners of the 'cursed' six-bed telly location slash price by over £1.4million
The fan died after being hit at Ghent's station

West Ham fan dies after being hit by train in Belgium after Europa Conference League tie

Rory Stewart could return to politics

Rory Stewart to run for London mayor? Former MP hints at political comeback

King Charles hopes his Coronation will help heal Royal Family rifts

King Charles wants the Coronation to 'mend family rifts' but William still furious with Harry over book claims

The Drake and Josh star said he left his phone in the car

Drake and Josh star Drake Bell laughs off missing person report: 'This is what happens when you leave your phone in a car'
The search for the missing hiker found a body

Heartbreaking tribute from daughter after body found in search for woman, 56, who vanished while walking dog

Yemen

Exchange of prisoners in Yemen’s long-running war has begun, Red Cross says

Woman arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth after newborn baby was found dead at recycling centre

Woman arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth after newborn baby girl is found dead at Somerset recycling centre

Latest News

See more Latest News

Australia Cyclone

Powerful Cyclone Ilsa lashes Australia’s north-west coast

There are calls for a British rat tsar

Calls for 'rat tsars' across Britain after New York appoints 'somewhat bloodthirsty' official
North Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel long-range missile

Harry and Meghan accused of 'transatlantic ping pong' with King Charles following concerns over Coronation seating plans

Harry and Meghan accused of 'transatlantic ping pong' with King Charles following concerns over Coronation seating plans
Derek Chauvin Civil Rights

Minneapolis to pay 8.9m dollars over George Floyd officer’s earlier actions

The guardsman was arrested by heavily armed FBI agents

National guardsman dubbed 'Jack the dripper' accused of leaking top secret documents since last year
Holocaust Remembrance

Warsaw Ghetto uprising survivor honoured on 80th anniversary

Lord Saatchi spoke with Nick Ferrari on negative advertising during election campaigns

'There is no such thing as truth in politics': Lord Saatchi highlights flaws in Labour's attack ads
Britain TikTok

US state of Montana one step closer to TikTok ban

Iorworth Hoare, originally from Seacroft, Leeds, bought the winning Lotto Extra ticket during his weekend leave from Leyhill open prison, Gloucestershire, in August 2004.

Lottery-winning rapist, 70, who won £7.2m while on prison day release granted access to win after 15 year legal battle

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Sussexes announced this week that Prince Harry would attend his father's Coronation alone

Prince Harry was 'always going to Coronation alone' after Meghan was put in an 'impossible position'
Camilla Parker-Bowles alongside her coronation invite

Is Camilla going to be Queen after the King's Coronation?

Royal sources have said Prince William has no interest in talking to his brother at their father's coronation.

Prince Harry faces 'cold shoulder' from most Royals when he arrives for King's coronation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien is fed up with those who claim to 'love our country' voting in saboteurs and arsonists.'

James O'Brien lambasts those who claim to 'love their country' while voting in 'saboteurs and arsonists'
After thirteen years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left

After 13 years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left
Nick Ferrari

'Probably a bonus of £1500 plus 10%, boom!': Nick Ferrari's solution to NHS pay disputes if he were Health Secretary
'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race
Kirstie Allsopp said she believes stamp duty is acting as a deterrent to older people downsizing.

Stamp duty 'doesn't work' and pensioners should be paid to downsize, says Kirstie Allsopp

Journalist's German fiance refused a visa application due to post-Brexit rules

New mum's German fiancé barred from living in the UK due to post-Brexit visa process

Shelagh on domestic violence

Caller fears child protection services will 'only believe’ her when her child 'turns up in a body bag’
Shelagh Fogarty discusses junior doctors strikes.

'We spit out exhausted, dejected, demoralised, disillusioned people': Shelagh Fogarty recalls former Health Secretary's words
Caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure of his business

Frustrated caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure his business

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit