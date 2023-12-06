Charter signed by Government vowing never to repeat injustices of Hillsborough disaster - but new law is rejected

6 December 2023, 14:24

Campaigners had been calling for a "Hillsborough Law", also known as the Public Authority (Accountability) bill to create a legal duty of candour on public authorities.
Campaigners had been calling for a "Hillsborough Law", also known as the Public Authority (Accountability) bill to create a legal duty of candour for public authorities. Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

The government has signed a 'Hillsborough Charter,' promising no family will be put through the injustices suffered by relatives of the disaster's victims.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Hillsborough Charter promises to implement a "duty of candour" for policing in England and Wales, and promote a culture of honesty and transparency in public service.

Families of the 97 people killed in the 1989 disaster had been calling for a change to the justice system with campaigners calling for a "Hillsborough Law", also known as the Public Authority (Accountability) bill - to create a legal duty of candour on public authorities.

But the government stopped short of fully committing to the new law.

A 2017 report called for crucial reforms to be made following inquests into the deaths of the victims, which concluded they were unlawfully killed.

But the government said it is "not aware of any gaps in legislation or clarifications needed that would further encourage a culture of candour among public servants in law."

Duty of candour legislation ensures that providers are open and transparent with those who use their services.

In a forward to the 75-page document published today, the home secretary and the justice secretary said they are "deeply sorry" the charter had taken so long to produce.

Families of the 97 people killed in the 1989 disaster had been calling for a change to the justice system.
Families of the 97 people killed in the 1989 disaster had been calling for a change to the justice system. . Picture: Alamy

Read more: Football fan, 33, pleads guilty after wearing shirt with offensive reference to Hillsborough disaster at FA Cup final

Read more: Live: Boris tells Covid inquiry 'we should have twigged sooner' as he apologises for 'pain and the loss' of pandemic

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Rishi Sunak told MPs that he was "profoundly sorry" for what the Hillsborough families have been enduring and added that they suffered "multiple injustices".

He added: "There can never be too many apologies for what they have been through. And I want to repeat that apology today and thank the Hillsborough families for their tenacity, patience and courage.

"Today, the government will publish its response to Bishop James Jones' report on the experiences of these families, setting out how we will improve support for the bereaved in the aftermath of a public disaster and how we expect public bodies to act - which is with honesty, transparency and candour."

Mr Sunak added that the government would not be adopting every proposal it had been asked to.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Rishi Sunak told MPs that he was "profoundly sorry"
At Prime Minister’s Questions, Rishi Sunak told MPs that he was "profoundly sorry". Picture: Alamy

Elkan Abrahamson, director of Hillsborough Law Now, said: "To wait six years for a Government to respond to a report about a disaster that took place 34 years ago speaks volumes.

"To deliver that response on a day when all eyes are on a former prime minister giving evidence to the Covid Inquiry only seeks to increase the cynicism felt amongst Hillsborough families and the thousands of others who would benefit from a change in the law."

Mr Abrahamson accused the government of not listening.

25 recommendations were made in the report, titled The Patronising Disposition of Unaccountable Power
25 recommendations were made in the report, titled The Patronising Disposition of Unaccountable Power. Picture: Alamy

He added: "Only the full reintroduction of the Public Authority (Accountability) Bill, which was introduced by Andy Burnham but fell when the 2017 general election was called, will do; namely making a duty of candour enforceable and ensuring a level playing field between public authorities and those affected by disasters and wrongdoing at inquests and inquiries.

"Keir Starmer has pledged to enact this wide-ranging bill if he leads the Labour Party into power and, tiresome as it is to have to keep reminding the Government of this, we will again be asking them to do the same."

The government claims that a "Hillsborough Law" incorporating a legal duty of candour was not necessary.
The government claims that a "Hillsborough Law" incorporating a legal duty of candour was not necessary. Picture: Alamy

The Criminal Justice Bill, announced in the King’s Speech, will provide a duty of candour for police officers.

This will highlight existing ministerial codes of conduct and the office of misconduct in public to explain why a winder law is not necessary.

The Ministry of Justice has already announced it will establish an Independent Public Advocate (IPA) to provide support for victims of major disasters in England and Wales.

The Home Office has commissioned an independent review to consider what went wrong with the original pathology report into the deaths, following a recommendation from the former bishop.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Footage showed the fire engulf two market stalls.

Fire tears through world-famous Christmas Market as tourists forced to evacuate

McDonald’s

McDonald’s to open 10,000 new restaurants over the next four years

Suella Braverman said the Tories face 'electoral oblivion'

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman claims Tories face 'electoral oblivion' unless Rwanda flights go ahead

Norman Lear

Influential US TV producer Norman Lear dies aged 101

Specialists have revealed the tree's cuttings have shown positive signs of life.

‘New future’ on the cards for Sycamore Gap Tree as specialists reveal ‘positive signs of life’ after felling

Putin arrives

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia and UAE

Extradited suspect

UK financier wanted over tax fraud extradited to Denmark from UAE

Shootings in Texas

Suspect held after six killed and three injured in series of attacks in Texas

Naval vessel

Eight US air force crew lost in Osprey crash in Japan identified

Forensic specialists were seen in the area looking for clues on Friday night.

Woman dies in 'industrial incident' at Co-op funeral parlour as probe launched

Lianne Gordon, 42, was shot and killed

Pictured: Mum-of-two shot dead 'in front of her daughter' in east London in ‘case of mistaken identity’

Lauren Erikson Van Wart, 44, who was killed by a shark 'in front of her husband' on the first day of her honeymoon in The Bahamas

Pictured: Newlywed US editor killed by a shark in front of her husband on the first day of their honeymoon

Cop28

Cop28 climate talks face roadblocks following first day of rapid action

IDF forces appear to be setting up a network of pipes and pumps to flood Hamas tunnels

Images emerge showing Israeli forces 'preparing pumps to flood Hamas tunnels with sea water'

Richmond-upon-Thames (main) has been named Britain's happiest place followed by Winchester (top r) and Monmouth (bottom r)

Britain's 'happiest place' revealed...Does your area make the top 20?

Iran Space Capsule

Iran sends capsule with animals into orbit as it prepares for human missions

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson giving evidence to the Covid inquiry today

Boris Johnson defends lockdowns and admits 'damage was done' as he apologises 'for pain and loss' of Covid
'Why does the word Conservative not appear on your posters?' Susan Hall grilled

Susan Hall claims she is 'being naughty' by leaving the word 'Conservative' off her Mayoral campaign material
Rescued miner

Survivor pulled out of Zambian mine nearly a week after landslides

Susan Hall has doubled down on claims she was pickpocketed on the Tube

'Can you be trusted with London?' Susan Hall refuses to apologise as she stands by Tube 'pickpocketing' claims
Emergency services at Sutton station last night

Boy, 17, stabbed to death in south London high street

The Pope

Pope says he’s ‘much better’ after bout of bronchitis

Boris Johnson met by protesters and families of the bereaved as he arrives to give evidence at the Covid Inquiry

Boris Johnson arrives at Covid inquiry where he will apologise for government mistakes but insist he got big calls right
People wait to be treated

Gaza civilians have few places to seek safety as fighting halts aid delivery

Boris Johnson said the government should have 'twigged' sooner about the dangers of Covid

Live: Boris fights back tears and says 'we should have twigged sooner' as four hecklers ejected from Covid Inquiry
Police at the scene of the shooting in Vine Close, Hackney today and (R) forensics officers at the scene last night

Girl ‘screamed her mum was shot in the head’: Horror of neighbours as mother-of-two, 42, shot dead in Hackney

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen were joined by William and Kate for the Diplomatic Reception.

Business as usual: Royal family puts on united front at diplomatic reception in first joint appearance amid race row
Everything the High Court has heard so far in Harry's legal fight against the Home Office.

Why is Prince Harry challenging the UK government in court? Everything we know so far

Meghan's 'secret support for Charles' amid royal 'racism row'

Meghan's secret sign of support for Charles as senior royals prepare to meet for the first time since racism row erupted

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit