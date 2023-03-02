Govt considered culling all pet cats at the start of the pandemic in bid to prevent spreading, says ex-health minister

2 March 2023, 06:59

Ministers briefly considered ordering all domestic cats in Britain to be killed
Ministers briefly considered ordering all domestic cats in Britain to be killed. Picture: Alamy/Parliament UK

By Emma Soteriou

Ministers briefly considered ordering all domestic cats in Britain to be killed amid fears they could be spreading Covid, a former health minster has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lord Bethell said the concern about pets underlined how little was known about the disease at the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

He explained that evidence had surfaced around possible transmission so the scenario had to be "investigated and closed down".

"What we shouldn't forget is how little we understood about this disease," Lord Bethell said.

"There was a moment we were very unclear about whether domestic pets could transmit the disease.

"In fact, there was an idea at one moment that we might have to ask the public to exterminate all the cats in Britain."

He told Channel 4 News: "Can you imagine what would have happened if we had wanted to do that?"

"And yet, for a moment there was a bit of evidence around that so that had to be investigated and closed down."

Read more: Exclusive: Matt Hancock told to quit as MP after WhatsApp messages over care home Covid tests leak

Read more: Matt Hancock denies claim he ignored Chris Whitty's advice on care home testing after damaging messages leaked

Lord Bethell was Matt Hancock's deputy in the Department of Health
Lord Bethell was Matt Hancock's deputy in the Department of Health. Picture: UK Government

Lord Bethell was Matt Hancock's deputy in the Department of Health and Social from 2020 to 2021.

His comments came after the Telegraph began publishing details of tens of thousands of leaked Whatsapp messages exchanged between Mr Hancock and other senior figures during the pandemic.

Messages also revealed that Matt Hancock was reportedly involved in a behind-the-scenes clash with then-education secretary Sir Gavin Williamson over moves to keep classrooms open.

Mr Hancock mounted a “rearguard action” to close schools despite Sir Gavin fighting “tooth and nail” to keep them open.

Meanwhile, the outlet also revealed that Mr Hancock had rejected the advice of Sir Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer, to test all residents going into care homes a month into the pandemic.

The MP denied the "distorted account" with a spokesman alleging the messages leaked by journalist Isabel Oakeshott after she worked on his Pandemic Diaries memoir have been "spun to fit an anti-lockdown agenda".

A spokesperson for Mr Hancock added the messages had been "doctored".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

SpaceX Crew Launch

SpaceX launches astronauts from US, UAE and Russia to space station

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, centre, attends the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi Thursday, March 2, 2023

India urges G20 ministers to look beyond East-West crisis

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock (L) was reportedly involved in a behind-the-scenes clash with then-education secretary Sir Gavin Williamson over moves to keep classrooms open during the Covid pandemic.

Ministers bitter clashes over closing schools during covid revealed as leaks expose rows over classroom policies

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said a devastating rail disaster in the country, which claimed at least 43 lives, was due to "a tragic human error".

Devastating Greece rail crash which claimed at least 43 lives was due to 'a tragic human error', country's PM says

Sirhan Sirhan

Sirhan Sirhan who assassinated Robert Kennedy in 1968 is denied parole

Celebrity astrologer Russell Grant has opened up about his brain cancer battle after he had a five-hour operation to remove a tumour on his pituitary gland in December.

Astrologer Russell Grant shares recovery update after five-hour operation to remove tumour

United States embassy in Cuba

‘Havana syndrome’ not linked to any foreign power, says US intelligence

Firefighters remove body from train

Greece in mourning after dozens die in horror train collision

The moped crossing the tracks

Shocking near-miss as 'stupidly reckless' moped driver speeds over train tracks a split second before train crosses

Chasing Horse Arrest Nevada

Dances With Wolves actor pleads not guilty in Nevada sex abuse case

Greece Train Collision

Greek transport minister resigns over deadly train crash

An English woman who has lived in Australia for over a decade faces deportation after her visa was cancelled when her employer sold the business she worked for.

British woman who's lived in Australia for over a decade faces deportation after cafe she worked for sold

Catherine Russell

UN chief: Reuniting children with their families is priority after earthquake

Police found the remains in woodland in Brighton

Police searching for missing baby of Constance Marten find infant's remains with post-mortem to be held 'in due course'

Andrew Marr has said that Matt Hancock "owes it to the country" to explain his decision-making on care home Covid testing, after claims the former Health Secretary rejected scientific advice at the start of the pandemic.

Andrew Marr: Matt Hancock "owes it to the country" to give his full story on care home testing

Greece Train Collision

Greek stationmaster arrested after train crash kills at least 38

Latest News

See more Latest News

Natalia Thiebaud Kondratieva died after revealing the existence of Putin's children

Doctor who delivered Vladimir Putin's love children with mistress dies suddenly after revealing existence of his two sons
Matt Hancock has been told to stand down

Exclusive: Matt Hancock told to quit as MP after WhatsApp messages over care home Covid tests leak
The Holme is an enormous mansion located in London's Regent's Park

Britain's most expensive home: Saudi-owned London mansion goes on sale for £250m

Stephen Scholes, 55, has been jailed for 17 years

Ex-Leeds United footballer jailed for 17 years after raping teenage girl and taking pictures of 'depraved' attack
King Charles alongside Adele and Harry Styles

King Charles III Coronation Concert: Who will be performing?

Jeremy Clarkson (l) axed as Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host over Meghan column fallout

Jeremy Clarkson denies he has been axed from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? amid Meghan Markle column fallout
The disturbance

Angry mob surround house and throw bricks and fireworks as police claim fury is based on 'inaccurate information online'
Kaylea Titford, who suffered from spina bifida, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, in October 2020 after her parents allowed her to become morbidly obese

Killer parents who left morbidly obese daughter to die in maggot-infested bed jailed for more than 13 years
Migration Italy Shipwreck

Stadium filled with coffins of shipwrecked migrants

China Belarus Ukraine

China and Belarus presidents call for Ukraine ceasefire

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts
James O'Brien rebukes Steve Baker and Sarah Vine for seeking sympathy after Brexit

James O'Brien rebukes the Brexiteers now looking for 'compassion' and 'sympathy'

Nick Ferrari on benefit cuts for school truancy

'Cut the cash!': Nick Ferrari backs proposal to scrap benefits for parents of truanting children
Nick and EU flags

'Nothing about Brexit is normal or fair': James O'Brien brands vote leave advocates as 'liars'
Nick Ferrari slams police involvement in school Quran incident

Nick Ferrari slams West Yorkshire police over Quran School incident

Rachel Hamilton on SNP and Isla Bryson

Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton says SNP is 'completely out of touch'

Tom Swarbrick

Caller claims it's 'ridiculous' his neighbour Jeremy Clarkson has been denied planning permission
Andrew Marr asked if Rishi Sunak would take the Tories into the centre ground

Marr: If Sunak is moving the Tories to the centre ground, that's going to put the willies up right-wing Conservatives
SHELAGH AND ANNELIESE DODDS

Menopausal women could be offered paid leave, under Labour plans to tackle ‘worrying’ workplace drop-out rates

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit