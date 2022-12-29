GP accidentally send patients text saying they have lung cancer instead of Merry Christmas

Hundreds of people registered to Askern Medical Practice near Doncaster received the messages. Picture: Facebook/Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A GP practice shocked patients by sending out text alerts saying they had lung cancer when they instead meant to wish them a Merry Christmas.

Hundreds of people registered to Askern Medical Practice near Doncaster received the messages telling them they had a likely incurable form of the disease on Christmas Eve – followed by an apology.

Among them was a father who was waiting for his test results for lung cancer, and was unable to get through.

The first message sent to patients said a doctor “has asked for you do a DS1500 for the above patient”, referring to a form people with terminal illness use to get their benefits.

It said: “Diagnosis – Aggressive lung cancer with metastases. Thanks”.

The text messages patients received. Picture: Facebook

A follow up message, shared to Facebook, said: “Please accept our sincere apologies for the previous text message sent. This has been sent in error.

“Our message to you should have read We wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. In case of emergency contact NHS 111”.

Chris Reed, a 57-year-old property developer who was waiting for his lung cancer test results, said his partner started crying after he got the message.

After he was unable to get through to the practice, he travelled to the surgery where he was told the text was sent in error and his results were actually negative.

“They went from, ‘You’ve got lung cancer’ to ‘Merry Christmas’ in about an hour. Unbelievable.”