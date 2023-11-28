‘My heart is broken’: Grace Dent feels she has ‘let campmates down’ as stars left teary over her I’m A Celeb exit

28 November 2023, 06:40

Grace Dent revealed her 'heartbreak' to campmates after quitting the show.
Grace Dent revealed her 'heartbreak' to campmates after quitting the show. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Campmates were left teary on Monday evening after a statement from Grace Dent revealed her heartbreak about having to leave the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fans had been voicing their concern for the food critic, 50, after she started to look "unwell".

The show confirmed on Monday that Grace would not be returning to the camp due to medical reasons.

In a farewell message to her campmates, read out by Nick Pickard, Grace said: “My dear campmates, I'm so sorry to let you down. I have left the camp for medical reasons.

“My heart is broken, I have loved and enjoyed getting to know you all. You've held me up and it's been a pleasure being your friend through this experience.

“Leaving you all at this stage will be one of the saddest things in my life. I love you all. Your friend, Miss Grace Dent.”

Grace had clearly been struggling in the jungle, where meals are scarce and dependent on trials being completed.

Her campmates were left emotional as the letter was read out before they chimed together: “We love you Grace!”

Read more: Nigel Farage lists three Brexit benefits during heated I'm A Celebrity clash with Fred Sirieix

Read more: I'm A Celeb star Grace Dent quits show days after fans say she looked 'scarily unwell'

Fans had expressed concern for Grace after appearing to deteriorate on the show.
Fans had expressed concern for Grace after appearing to deteriorate on the show. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Marvin soon after replied that Grace had not “let us down”.

While Nella Rose added: “She's like my pillar of strength. My little fairy godmother. As long as she's happy I'm happy.”

The group later toasted to their former campmate as they tucked into the meal Josie and Danielle won in their trial.

Grace had spent seven days in camp before she exited on medical grounds.

She was flown back to the UK hours after leaving the show.

“Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike,” ITV said in a statement on Sunday.

The star had reportedly ‘lost all her energy’ in the camp as she was set to participate in another Bushtucker trial.

A source close to Grace told the MailOnline: “Grace decided to leave the jungle soon after it was announced that she would be doing the latest Bushtucker Trial.

“Knowing that she would be facing another tough challenge was the straw that broke the camel's back.”

