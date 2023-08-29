Breaking News

Hero officer who was hit by a train as he saved distressed man dies in hospital and is named by police

29 August 2023, 18:51


Graham Saville was struck saving a man on the rail line at Balderton. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Hero police officer Graham Saville has died after being hit by a train while saving a man on railway tracks, Nottinghamshire Police has announced.

Sergeant Graham Saville of Nottinghamshire Police was admitted to hospital on Thursday evening after the incident in Balderton, Newark.

A statement from the force said: "It is with great sadness that Nottinghamshire Police confirms the death of a serving officer in the line of duty.

"Sergeant Graham Saville, a response officer based at Newark Police Station, sustained serious injuries when he was hit by a train as he attempted to save a distressed man.

"Sergeant Saville was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre where, despite the best efforts of medical staff, the 46-year-old died on Tuesday 29 August with his family at his bedside.

"Flags across the force will now be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect."


Sergeant Saville was struck by a train at Balderton. Picture: Alamy

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “Today is a day of mourning for the entire police family.

“Graham was a hugely respected and popular colleague and his death in the line of duty has come as an enormous shock to us all.

“Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and we will do everything we can to support them through this unimaginably devastating time.

“It is impossible to put into words how devastating this news is for everyone who loved and respected Graham.

“On Thursday, he went to work to protect the people of Nottinghamshire from harm, and it is testament to his bravery and dedication as a police officer that he was fatally injured while attempting to save another man’s life.

“His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."

Sergeant Saville’s family has requested that their privacy be respected.

An investigation into the incident, led by British Transport Police, is ongoing.

The man Saville saved was electrocuted but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Kind-hearted Brits raised more than £50,000 for Graham before his death was confirmed.

Andy Sherwin said: "So sorry to hear of your tragic accident our son is a police officer and we know of the challenges faced each day-stay strong."

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said after the incident: "This is a truly devastating incident that has left one of our officers very poorly in hospital.

"We are supporting his family and ensuring that he gets all the care and support he needs.

"This was also extremely traumatic for all those who attended the scene, some of whom provided immediate medical assistance while the ambulance was on its way.

"I would like to personally thank them for their quick and dedicated response to this incident.

"Officers and police staff put themselves in danger every day to keep the public safe and from harm and I personally want to say how eternally grateful and proud I am of them all."

