Grange Hill actor Nicholas Donnelly dies aged 83

By Emma Soteriou

Grange Hill actor Nicholas Donnelly has died aged 83.

The actor, who played teacher Mr MacKenzie in the series for around eight years, died in his sleep at the weekend and had not been ill.

A statement from his family said: "He was a gracious, kind and lovely man, a wonderful father and grandfather.

"He was also very funny and brilliant at telling stories, acting out all the characters, marvellous company and a privilege to know.

"He loved nothing more than offering hospitality and making people feel welcome."

