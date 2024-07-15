Strictly Come Dancing pro Graziano Di Prima 'flees the country' after being fired following claims of misconduct

Graziano di Prima
Graziano di Prima. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Graziano Di Prima is said to have fled to his native Italy from the UK after being fired from the show amid misconduct claims.

Multiple reports suggest the Strictly pro was "sacked" after claims were made of gross misconduct towards his partner on last year’s series, Zara McDermott.

The Italian dancer had his contract terminated this week after a meeting with Strictly bosses.

A source close to the dancer said that he was "petrified and in a bad place".

"He is being supported by his wife Giada and they are planning to pack up and move back to Italy," they told the Sun.

"This has killed his career dead and he knows it.“Going back to Italy for a new beginning is what is best for him and Giada."

Graziano di Prima with partner Annabel Croft at Strictly Come Dancing - The Live Tour earlier this year
Graziano di Prima with partner Annabel Croft at Strictly Come Dancing - The Live Tour earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

The 30-year-old earlier reacted to the claims with a statement on Instagram.

He said: "I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly.

"My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime. Respecting the HR process, I understand it's best for the show if I step away.

"While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can't discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

"I wish the Strictly family nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professional and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story."

The 30-year-old was due to appear on the upcoming series until being contacted by the programme’s executives, who wanted to question him about his behaviour, with one show source saying: “Graziano had to go. It has been awful.”

Di Prima joined the show in 2018 and reached week six with Zara last year after reaching the quarter-final with actor Kym Marsh in 2022.

A BBC spokesperson confirmed that Di Prima was "no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series".

"While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established a robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate,” they said.

Graziano and Zara were on the show together last year
Graziano and Zara were on the show together last year. Picture: PA

In a statement on Instagram, Di Prima said he "deeply regrets" the events leading up to his departure and acknowledged that his "intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime".

The reported sacking of the Sicily-born dancer potentially provides an explanation for the return of popular pro Aljaž Škorjanec, two years after he quit.

Di Prima's removal has also further increased the scrutiny on the BBC dance show, which is still watched by over ten million people, after it plunged into crisis due to a bullying investigation.

The complaint about Di Prima was made recently and prompted the BBC to extend the inquiry that was ongoing over claims that another former professional, Giovanni Pernice, had bullied his partner Amanda Abbington during training.

Pernice was accused of adopting "militant" training methods for his celebrity partners
Pernice was accused of adopting "militant" training methods for his celebrity partners. Picture: Alamy

Pernice has been accused of adopting "militant" training methods for his celebrity partners.

Reports have emerged that his partner from last year, Amanda Abbington, is considering fresh legal action amid accusations Pernice had refused to release their rehearsal videos.

Three of Pernice’s former partners on the show - Laura Whitmore, Michelle Visage and Abbington - have allegedly all contacted a legal firm with complaints about him.

Di Prima joined the show in 2018 and reached week six with Zara last year
Di Prima joined the show in 2018 and reached week six with Zara last year. Picture: Instagram/ZaraMcDermott

However, sources on the show claim that Di Prima's behaviour makes Amanda's claims that Giovanni bruised her toe during rehearsals seem “miniscule.”

One said: “It seems that whatever Gio has done it opened a can of worms.

“It is incredibly brave of Zara to have come forward, it is never easy for a woman or indeed anyone who has been mistreated to do that.”

