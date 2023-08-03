Greecepeace activists scale Rishi Sunak's £2million mansion in protest against oil and gas expansion

Rishi Sunak has just jetted off to California for a family holiday. Picture: Greenpeace

By Kieran Kelly

Four Greenpeace activists have climbed onto Rishi Sunak's £2million mansion in Yorkshire as a protest against the UK's North Sea oil and gas expansion.

The activists climbed the prime minister's home using ladders and ropes before covering it in oil-black fabric covers.

Two more activists stood in front of Mr Sunak's constituency home with a banner showing the words: "Rishi Sunak - Oil Profits or Our Future?"

It comes after Mr Sunak unveiled moves to press ahead with oil and gas exploration and production in the North Sea.

The Prime Minister will approve hundreds of new licences to drill for fossil fuels off the UK coast as he seeks to hit Labour over the cost of living.

Greenpeace activists outside Mr Sunak's constituency home. Picture: Greenpeace

The PM says Labour's energy strategy makes Britain more dependent on Vladimir Putin's Russia.

Philip Evans, Greenpeace UK’s climate campaigner, said: “We desperately need our prime minister to be a climate leader, not a climate arsonist.

"Just as wildfires and floods wreck homes and lives around the world, Sunak is committing to a massive expansion of oil and gas drilling.

"He seems quite happy to hold a blowtorch to the planet if he can score a few political points by sowing division around climate in this country. This is cynical beyond belief.

"Sunak is even willing to peddle the old myth about new oil and gas helping ordinary people struggling with energy bills when he knows full well it’s not true."

"More North Sea drilling will only benefit oil giants who stand to make even more billions from it, partly thanks to a giant loophole in Sunak’s own windfall tax.

"The experts are clear - we can’t afford any new oil and gas, and the fossil fuel industry certainly doesn’t need another helping hand in destroying the climate.

"What we need is a clean, affordable energy system fit for the 21st century. It’s time for Sunak to choose between Big Oil’s profits or our future on a habitable planet."