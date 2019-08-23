"Greedy, Arrogant" Ryanair Rated Worst In Customer Service Survey

23 August 2019, 11:40

Ryanair has come bottom in an annual Which? survey rating the customer services of 100 popular UK brands.
Ryanair has come bottom in an annual Which? survey rating the customer services of 100 popular UK brands.

For the sixth year in row, Ryanair has come bottom in an annual Which? survey rating the customer services of 100 popular UK brands.

The budget airline achieved a customer satisfaction score of only 45% for 2019.

Given a choice of 50 terms to describe the airline, many respondents picked "greedy", "sneaky" and "arrogant".

One customer said "Ryanair seem to make things deliberately difficult in order to make more money out of their customers".

The survey result comes as Ryanair pilots in the UK strike for a second day over pay and conditions.

Passengers had been braced for disruption, but the carrier said 97% of flights took off as normal on Thursday, the first strike action day.

Another 48-hour walkout is planned by the British Airline Pilots Association union between September 3-4 to coincide with the end of the summer holidays.

Many people who took part in the survey are unsatisfied with Ryanair's service
Many people who took part in the survey are unsatisfied with Ryanair's service

The Which? survey asked around 4,000 members of the public to rate the customer services of brands, including how the companies made them feel, how helpful and knowledgeable their staff were, and how well they handled complaints.

After Ryanair, the worst performers included Scottish Power, BT, TalkTalk and Virgin Media.

Meanwhile, telephone and online bank First Direct came top, followed by kitchenware retailer Lakeland, supermarket chains Marks & Spencer and Waitrose, and book retailer Waterstones.

Marks and Spencer, which came second in the survey, was described as having "well-mannered" staff.

