Greggs axes hot cross buns from Easter menu for second year running

The beloved buns have been a staple of the Greggs menu for years. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Greggs is axing hot cross buns from its Easter menu, the bakery giant has confirmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's the second year running that the iconic seasonal treat won't feature on Greggs shelves in the run-up to the Christian festival.

A Greggs spokesperson said: "While Hot Cross Buns won't be returning to our menu this Easter, keep an eye out for other Easter favourites that will be arriving in our shops soon."

A pack of four used to cost just £1, with Greggs fans making their disappointment clear via Twitter.

Read more: Toblerone must drop Matterhorn image on packaging after 50 years as it's no longer made in Switzerland

Read more: Train passengers hit by biggest fare hike in a decade costing commuters hundreds more a year

The iconic snack is associated with Easter. Picture: Getty

Phil Butler tweeted: "Looks like I'll be spending my hard earned cash elsewhere. Somewhere respects it's customer."

Robert Broad also wrote: "I never go in there but for sure now, I never will."

Another tweeter wrote: "I’m disappointed to report there will be no return of hot cross buns at Greggs for the foreseeable future."