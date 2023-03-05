Toblerone can no longer use Matterhorn image on packaging as it's no longer made in Switzerland

5 March 2023, 18:21

Toblerone can no longer put the iconic Alpine mountain on its box
Toblerone can no longer put the iconic Alpine mountain on its box. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Toblerone must remove Alpine peak the Matterhorn from its packaging after the owners moved production out of Switzerland.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Parent company Mondelez International has said it will change the design in order to cooperate with the Swiss Act.

That law ensures only authentically Swiss products can use the nation's imagery.

Mondelez revealed last year it will move production from chocolate capital Switzerland to Bratislava, Slovakia in an effort to cut costs.

The famed chocolates are pictured on the production line
The famed chocolates are pictured on the production line. Picture: Alamy

A Mondelez spokesperson told Swiss newspaper Aargauer Zeitung: "The packaging redesign introduces a modernised and streamlined mountain logo that aligns with the geometric and triangular aesthetic."

The box will also now state "established in Switzerland" rather than "of Switzerland".

According to the Swiss Act, products claiming to be Swiss-made must have at least 80% of the product’s raw materials come from Switzerland.

All of its milk and dairy products must also come from the Alpine nation, Bloomberg reported.

Exceptions are made for raw materials not found in Switzerland, such as cocoa.

Mondelez is moving production to eastern Europe (Czech factory pictured)
Mondelez is moving production to eastern Europe (Czech factory pictured). Picture: Alamy

