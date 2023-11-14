Grenfell Tower victims' families seek 'sacred space' as permanent memorial to 72 who died in fire

Grenfell Tower survivors want a 'sacred space'. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The families of the Grenfell Tower fire victims want a "sacred space" as part of a permanent memorial to their relatives.

The Grenfell Tower commission's latest report sets out a series of recommendations for a "sacred space" designed to be a "peaceful place for remembering and reflecting".

Seventy-two people died in the fire at the block of flats in west London in June 2017.

The commission includes survivors, families of victims and residents of the Lancaster West Estate which contains the rest of the tower. as well as two independent co-chairpeople.

It was set up in the years after the fire to make sure local people are at the heart of decisions around what to do with the site.

A close-up view of Grenfell Tower after the fire. Picture: Alamy

The second report by the commission, released on Tuesday, sets out recommendations for a "sacred space" which is designed to be a "peaceful place for remembering and reflecting".

The commission's ten community representatives said: "Today's report sets out the hopes, aspirations, and vision of our Grenfell community for a bold, fitting, and lasting memorial.

"The memorial will be a place of safety, peacefulness, and private and communal reflection, a place where we can all draw strength.

"It will also be a visible symbol to all those in power, of the implications of neglecting a community and a reminder of the importance of ensuring that a tragedy that should never have happened, never happens again.

Members of the Grenfell community and supporters take part in the Grenfell Silent Walk around West Kensington on 14 June 2023. Picture: Getty

"Our report represents an important milestone on the journey to making the Grenfell community's memorial vision a physical reality.

"Today we call on the Government to fulfil its moral duty, and to honour its commitments to the memorial by delivering our recommendations, so that those we have lost are never forgotten."

Other proposals for beyond the site include a long-term museum or other exhibition to ensure that future generations learn about what happened, and an archive for displays of community remembrance created after the fire.

Grenfell Chairwoman: ‘We will continue to fight until there’s no fight.'

Maintenance could be taken care of by the Royal Parks, which manages several sites in London like Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens, according to the commission.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove welcomed the report, saying: "I am absolutely committed to supporting the Grenfell community and making sure they are at the heart of the vision for this memorial.

"My department will continue to work with the commission to take forward their recommendations for a lasting and fitting memorial to honour those who lost their lives in the Grenfell tragedy."