Grenfell Tower victims' families seek 'sacred space' as permanent memorial to 72 who died in fire

14 November 2023, 10:57

Grenfell Tower survivors want a 'sacred space'
Grenfell Tower survivors want a 'sacred space'. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The families of the Grenfell Tower fire victims want a "sacred space" as part of a permanent memorial to their relatives.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Grenfell Tower commission's latest report sets out a series of recommendations for a "sacred space" designed to be a "peaceful place for remembering and reflecting".

Seventy-two people died in the fire at the block of flats in west London in June 2017.

The commission includes survivors, families of victims and residents of the Lancaster West Estate which contains the rest of the tower. as well as two independent co-chairpeople.

It was set up in the years after the fire to make sure local people are at the heart of decisions around what to do with the site.

Read more: Grenfell families settle claims against building firms but say that justice will still be served

Read more: Grenfell firefighters diagnosed with terminal cancer as rescuers and survivors call for screenings

A close-up view of Grenfell Tower after the fire
A close-up view of Grenfell Tower after the fire. Picture: Alamy

The second report by the commission, released on Tuesday, sets out recommendations for a "sacred space" which is designed to be a "peaceful place for remembering and reflecting".

The commission's ten community representatives said: "Today's report sets out the hopes, aspirations, and vision of our Grenfell community for a bold, fitting, and lasting memorial.

"The memorial will be a place of safety, peacefulness, and private and communal reflection, a place where we can all draw strength.

"It will also be a visible symbol to all those in power, of the implications of neglecting a community and a reminder of the importance of ensuring that a tragedy that should never have happened, never happens again.

Members of the Grenfell community and supporters take part in the Grenfell Silent Walk around West Kensington on 14 June 2023
Members of the Grenfell community and supporters take part in the Grenfell Silent Walk around West Kensington on 14 June 2023. Picture: Getty

"Our report represents an important milestone on the journey to making the Grenfell community's memorial vision a physical reality.

"Today we call on the Government to fulfil its moral duty, and to honour its commitments to the memorial by delivering our recommendations, so that those we have lost are never forgotten."

Other proposals for beyond the site include a long-term museum or other exhibition to ensure that future generations learn about what happened, and an archive for displays of community remembrance created after the fire.

Grenfell Chairwoman: ‘We will continue to fight until there’s no fight.'

Maintenance could be taken care of by the Royal Parks, which manages several sites in London like Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens, according to the commission.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove welcomed the report, saying: "I am absolutely committed to supporting the Grenfell community and making sure they are at the heart of the vision for this memorial.

"My department will continue to work with the commission to take forward their recommendations for a lasting and fitting memorial to honour those who lost their lives in the Grenfell tragedy."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Palestinians wounded in Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip

Thousands flee Gaza’s main hospital but hundreds still trapped by fighting

Flea Market Shooting Texas

Shooting at Texas flea market kills a child and wounds four other people

Emirates plane

Emirates opens Dubai Air Show with £42bn aircraft purchase from Boeing

Russia Ukraine War

Germany’s support for Ukraine ‘will be massively expanded’

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

EU nations condemn Hamas for ‘using hospitals and civilians as human shields’

Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Donald Trump Jr gives evidence again in New York civil fraud trial

Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Donald Trump Jr praises father’s property exploits in civil fraud trial

Maryanne Trump Barry Obit

Maryanne Trump Barry, former president’s older sister, dies aged 86

Israel Palestinians

Patients, including babies, stranded as battles rage around Gaza hospitals

Prince

Prince’s Purple Rain shirt and other clothes go up for auction

Secret Service Shooting

Secret Service agents open fire on attempted carjackers

A wounded Palestinian boy at the Shifa hospital

Thousands more flee northern Gaza as humanitarian crisis worsens in south

Rescuers inside the collapsed tunnel

Bid to rescue 40 workers trapped in collapsed tunnel in India enters third day

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin (centre) attends a welcome ceremony before talks in Seoul

South Korea and members of UN command warn North Korea over nuclear threat

The coal-fired Guohua power station in Dingzhou, China

World struggling to get on track in fight against climate change, says report

Vladimir Putin

Putin approves new curbs on media coverage ahead of presidential elections

Latest News

See more Latest News

A mural of a whale in Roseau, Dominica

Dominica sets up world’s first sperm whale reserve

The Google app icon on a smartphone

Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users

The scene of the crash

Small plane crashes into car after overshooting runway during emergency landing

Photos of some of the Rwandan genocide victims

Suspect in 1994 Rwanda genocide goes on trial in Paris

The NHS should provide chickenpox vaccines, government scientists have said

Chickenpox vaccine should be given to children on the NHS, government scientists say

The explosion happened in New Mills, triggering an evacuation

Explosion triggers evacuation in Derbyshire as residents told to stay away and firefighters declare 'serious incident'
Rita Roberts was 31 when she moved to Antwerp from Cardiff in February 1992

British 'woman with the flower tattoo' murdered in Belgium identified after three decades as hunt for killer continues
LBC can exclusively reveal that Greg Hands will become the Minister for London.

Former Tory party chairman Greg Hands to become 'minister for London' after Paul Scully sacked
Rishi Sunak has assembled his new team - with David Cameron back in Downing Street

Rishi's back to the future Cabinet: David Cameron joins Sunak's top team amid row with Tory right
A woman is being sought by police for holding up a coconut sign

Teacher wanted by police after holding sign comparing Sunak and Braverman to coconuts at Palestine protest

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles and Prince Harry

Prince Harry to give King a birthday call in fresh olive branch as Charles celebrates 75th birthday
Charles has released a new portrait ahead of his 75th birthday

Charles releases new portrait ahead of 75th birthday, with King still 'in great pain' over rift with Harry
Prince Harry has been given the legal green light to sue the Daily Mail's publisher

Prince Harry gets legal green light to sue Daily Mail publisher

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit