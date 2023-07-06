Greta Thunberg faces jail over charge of ‘disobeying police’ at climate protest as activist given court date

6 July 2023, 14:01

Greta Thunberg is to head to court at the end of July.
Greta Thunberg is to head to court at the end of July. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is to appear in court in July as she’s charged with “disobeying the police” at a protest in Sweden.

The 20-year-old environmental campaigner, known for spearheading a global youth movement on climate change action, was arrested in June after she refused to leave a protest in Malmö, Sweden.

Activists were blocking oil tankers in the city’s port on June 19 - but Ms Thunberg “refused to comply with police orders to leave the scene” during the protest, Swedish prosecutors said.

Ms Thunberg joined group Ta Tillbaka Framtiden (Reclaim the Future) for a six-day demonstration, made up of about 20 others.

The group said the demonstration was a “peaceful resistance” to the fossil fuel industry.

Reports claimed those at the protest climbed on top of oil tankers, as well as blockading them.

Ms Thunberg wrote on Instagram as she joined the protest: “The climate crisis is already a matter of life and death for countless people.

“We choose to not be bystanders, and instead physically stop the fossil fuel infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future.”

Read more: Met Office issues stark warning over climate change after recording hottest June ever

Read more: Neighbours of Captain Tom's daughter want to 'take a sledgehammer' to spa complex built in his name

Ms Thunberg was forcefully removed after she refused to leave the road.
Ms Thunberg was forcefully removed after she refused to leave the road. Picture: Alamy

Ms Thunberg is to face trial on July 24, local newspaper Sydsvenskan said on Wednesday, alongside three other activists.

Her charge could result in a maximum six-month prison sentence or a fine, but prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen told the paper the latter is usually more typical for a charge of disobedience.

A police official also told the paper that some 30 trucks were blocked from driving through the port because of activists sitting on the road.

Of the 20 involved, four, including Ms Thunberg, refused to move from the road when ordered to, resulting in their forced removal.

Ms Thunberg’s team have not responded to a request for comment.

It comes amid a wider growing effort among activist groups across the world to demonstrate against climate change.

UK group Just Stop Oil have disrupted multiple high-profile events as part of their ongoing demonstrations, including on Wednesday when they interrupted a match at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the world experienced its hottest day ever on record, surpassing 17C for the first time.

Energy companies have faced calls to put a permanent end to new investments into oil, gas and coal projects.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Man guilty of murdering Elle Edwards outside Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve

Man guilty of murdering Elle Edwards outside Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve

A 4x4 ploughed into a primary school in Wimbledon

'Get an ambulance... it has hit the kids': Horror of witnesses after Land Rover ploughs into London school tea party

The Cabinet Office has failed to prevent the release of Boris Johnson's messages in the Covid Inquiry.

Government loses High Court bid to prevent Covid inquiry from seeing Boris Johnson’s WhatsApps and diaries

Four ex-Met detectives will not face criminal charges in the bungled Stephen Lawrence inquiry

Detectives accused of bungling original Stephen Lawrence inquiry will not face prosecution

Russia Ukraine War

Five killed and dozens injured in Russian missile attack on Lviv

The Cannon of Kandy

Dutch museums to return artefacts looted from Sri Lanka and Indonesia

Weather is set to get hot again this weekend

Heat health alert issues for six regions in England ahead of scorching 30C weekend

South African police officers remove gas cylinders from the site

Three children among 17 people killed in gas leak in South Africa

Revellers in Pamplona

Thousands party in Pamplona as firework blast begins bull-running festival

Hannah Ingram-Moore shared the family photo on Instagram

Captain Tom's daughter shares holiday snap amid backlash over building spa complex 'in hero's name'

Shocking footage shows the moment the pilot loses control

Shocking moment Titan sub spins out of control as passengers panic

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia, says president of Belarus

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle

Angela Rayner was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Awful': Chris Pincher should quit as an MP says Angela Rayner, branding Tories a 'disgrace'

Breaking
A major incident has been declared after a Land Rover crashed into a Wimbledon school

Girl dies and children 'critical' after Land Rover ploughs into end-of-term tea party at London school

Demonstrators interrupt Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer

‘Will you just let me finish?’: Teenage environmental protesters disrupt Sir Keir Starmer during keynote speech

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trapped riders on a rollercoaster

Riders trapped upside down for hours on rollercoaster

The Palace of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was raided after his failed insurrection and a series of embarrassing pictures were released

Many faces of Wagner chief Prigozhin: Warlord’s disguises and chilling pictures of his home leaked after Russian raid
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama

I look barely 50, says Dalai Lama, as hundreds gather to mark his 88th birthday

The former finance director of OceanGate has claimed she quit the company after CEO Stockton Rush handed her the controls of the doomed Titan submersible.

OceanGate's former finance director quit after CEO Stockton Rush told her to captain ill-fated Titan sub
Neighbours want to take a 'sledgehammer' to controversial spa complex built by Captain Tom Moore's daughter

Neighbours of Captain Tom's daughter want to 'take a sledgehammer' to spa complex built in his name
Parliament's standards watchdog has recommended an eight-week suspension for former government whip Chris Pincher

Rishi Sunak faces another byelection as ex-minister Chris Pincher set for eight week suspension over groping claims
Elena Milashina received a brutal beating

Horrific photo shows true extent of beating on Russian journalist Elena Milashina, as she defiantly vows to return
Christine Baumgartner, the estranged wife of Kevin Costner, has been ordered to leave the home they formerly shared by a judge in their divorce case

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner ordered to vacate his $145m mansion by the end of the month
Musk vs. Zuckerberg: Meta launches Twitter rival Threads

'Twitter killer' app Threads bags 10m users at launch as Zuckerberg Tweets after 11 years to take swipe at Musk
Weather is set to get hot again this weekend

Summer to return...for some! As Brits set to bask in 30C temperatures this weekend

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Nurse May Parsons, who administered the first Covid vaccine, is overcome with emotion during the service marking the 75th anniversary of the NHS

Nurse who administered historic Covid jab weeps as NHS is honoured at Westminster Abbey on its 75th anniversary

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon
Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien
British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed
Nick Ferrari hears from the nurse who delivered first Covid vaccine

Nurse who delivered the first Covid vaccination reflects on 75 years of the NHS

Andrew Marr takes a look at Rishi Sunak's last six months.

Andrew Marr: Has Rishi Sunak achieved his ‘five government pledges’ or do ‘things seem to be going backwards’?
Shelagh on New Conservatives

Migration rhetoric used by New Conservatives 'breaks something in this country' says Shelagh Fogarty
'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit