Greta Thunberg charged after arrest at eco protest outside oil company meeting in luxury London hotel

By Will Taylor

Greta Thunberg has been charged after being arrested at an eco-protest in London.

The Swedish activist is accused of breaching a Section 14 order during the demonstration against energy companies meeting at the InterContinental Hotel in Park Lane on Tuesday.

She was dragged off by officers and put into a van as a total of 27 protesters were detained.

Thunberg, who spoke at the demonstration, has been bailed ahead of a court date set for November 15.

The Metropolitan Police said officers imposed conditions on demonstrators to stop the public being disrupted.

"The protestors were asked to move from the road onto the pavement, which would enable them to continue with their demonstration without breaching the conditions," the force said in a statement.

Thunberg was charged with breaching the Section 14 order alongside 20 others. She gave police an address in Dorset.

Five people are due to appear in court after being charged with obstructing the highway.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and has been bailed pending further investigation.

